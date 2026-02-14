Houston vs Kansas State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 14

The Houston Cougars (22-2, 10-1 Big 12) will look to continue a five-game win streak when they host the Kansas State Wildcats (10-14, 1-10 Big 12) on February 14, 2026 at Fertitta Center.

Houston vs. Kansas State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 14, 2026

Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Fertitta Center

Houston vs. Kansas State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Houston win (93.6%)

Houston vs. Kansas State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

Kansas State has put together a 9-15-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Cougars have covered the spread in the same percentage of home games as road games (66.7%). They have covered eight times in 12 games at home and four times in six games on the road.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Wildcats have a lower winning percentage at home (.200, 3-12-0 record) than away (.571, 4-3-0).

Houston has beaten the spread eight times in 11 conference games.

Kansas State has beaten the spread three times in 11 Big 12 games.

Houston vs. Kansas State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has been victorious in 18, or 90%, of the 20 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Cougars have been a -7692 moneyline favorite on three occasions this season and won every game.

Kansas State has won 15.4% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (2-11).

The Wildcats have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +2200 or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 98.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Houston vs. Kansas State Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston's +411 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.3 points per game (131st in college basketball) while giving up 61.2 per outing (first in college basketball).

Kingston Flemings' 16.6 points per game lead Houston and are 171st in college basketball.

Kansas State puts up 80.9 points per game (85th in college basketball) while giving up 80.8 per outing (339th in college basketball). It has a +2 scoring differential.

Kansas State's leading scorer, PJ Haggerty, ranks second in the country, scoring 23.3 points per game.

The 32.8 rebounds per game the Cougars average rank 146th in the nation, and are 4.4 more than the 28.4 their opponents collect per contest.

Chris Cenac Jr. tops the team with 7.5 rebounds per game (107th in college basketball play).

The Wildcats record 31 rebounds per game (253rd in college basketball) while allowing 33.3 per outing to opponents. They are outrebounded by 2.3 boards per game.

Haggerty's 5.1 rebounds per game lead the Wildcats and rank 545th in college basketball.

Houston averages 104.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (47th in college basketball), and gives up 81.5 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball).

The Wildcats rank 183rd in college basketball with 97.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 261st defensively with 97.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

