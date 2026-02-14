North Carolina vs Pittsburgh College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 14

The Pittsburgh Panthers (9-16, 2-10 ACC) aim to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the North Carolina Tar Heels (19-5, 7-4 ACC) on February 14, 2026.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 14, 2026

Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Arena: Dean E. Smith Center

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: North Carolina win (93.3%)

Before you place a wager on North Carolina-Pittsburgh outing (in which North Carolina is an 11.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 143.5 points), below are a few betting insights and trends for Saturday's game.

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

North Carolina has compiled a 12-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Pittsburgh is 11-14-0 ATS this season.

When the spread is set as 11.5 or more this season, North Carolina (5-5) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Pittsburgh (2-1) does as the underdog (66.7%).

Against the spread, the Tar Heels have played better when playing at home, covering eight times in 14 home games, and three times in seven road games.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Panthers have a better winning percentage at home (.438, 7-9-0 record) than on the road (.429, 3-4-0).

North Carolina is 4-7-0 against the spread in conference action this season.

Pittsburgh has five wins against the spread in 12 ACC games this year.

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh: Moneyline Betting Stats

North Carolina has won in 15, or 83.3%, of the 18 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Tar Heels have not lost in eight games this year when favored by -820 or better on the moneyline.

Pittsburgh is 2-11 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 15.4% of those games).

The Panthers have played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +550 or longer without earning a win.

North Carolina has an implied victory probability of 89.1% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Head-to-Head Comparison

North Carolina was 29th in the country in points scored (80.7 per game) and 261st in points allowed (74.7) last year.

North Carolina was 105th in college basketball in rebounds per game (33.2) and 182nd in rebounds allowed (31.2) last season.

At 14.7 assists per game last year, North Carolina was 93rd in the nation.

In terms of turnovers, North Carolina was 120th in the nation in committing them (10.5 per game) last season. It was 288th in forcing them (10.2 per game).

Offensively, Pittsburgh averaged 75.9 points per game (119th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It allowed 70.8 points per contest on defense (140th-ranked).

With 30.6 boards per game, Pittsburgh ranked 266th in the country. It ceded 30.5 rebounds per contest, which ranked 135th in college basketball.

Last year Pittsburgh ranked 196th in college basketball in assists, averaging 13.4 per game.

With 9.7 turnovers per game, Pittsburgh was 45th in college basketball. It forced 11.7 turnovers per contest, which ranked 140th in college basketball.

