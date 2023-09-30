Purdue vs Illinois Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

The Purdue Boilermakers versus the Illinois Fighting Illini is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Purdue vs Illinois Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Purdue: (-110) | Illinois: (-110)

Purdue: (-110) | Illinois: (-110) Spread: Purdue: -1.5 (-102) | Illinois: +1.5 (-120)

Purdue: -1.5 (-102) | Illinois: +1.5 (-120) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Purdue vs Illinois Betting Trends

Purdue hasn won once against the spread this year.

As a 1.5-point or greater favorite, Purdue has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

Two of four Purdue games have gone over the point total this year.

Illinois is winless against the spread this year.

Illinois is winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season.

Two Illinois games (of four) have hit the over this season.

Purdue vs Illinois Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Fighting Illini win (64.7%)

Purdue vs Illinois Point Spread

Purdue is favored by 1.5 points over Illinois. Purdue is -102 to cover the spread, with Illinois being -120.

Purdue vs Illinois Over/Under

The over/under for the Purdue versus Illinois game on September 30 has been set at 53.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Purdue vs Illinois Moneyline

The Purdue vs Illinois moneyline has Illinois as a -110 favorite, while Purdue is a -110 underdog.

Purdue vs. Illinois Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Purdue 24.0 94 32.3 104 51.5 3 4 Illinois 22.3 103 27.3 81 48.8 2 4

