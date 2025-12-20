Purdue vs Auburn College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 20

The Auburn Tigers (8-3) face the Purdue Boilermakers (10-1) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on December 20, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Purdue vs. Auburn Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 20, 2025

Saturday, December 20, 2025 Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Purdue vs. Auburn Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Purdue win (67.6%)

Take a look at these betting trends and insights before you bet on Saturday's Purdue-Auburn spread (Purdue -8.5) or total (154.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Purdue vs. Auburn: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue is 6-5-0 ATS this season.

Auburn has covered seven times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

Purdue covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Auburn covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Boilermakers sported a better record against the spread at home (10-6-0) than they did on the road (6-5-0) last season.

Last season, the Tigers were 8-7-0 at home against the spread (.533 winning percentage). Away, they were 5-5-0 ATS (.500).

Purdue vs. Auburn: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in seven games this year and has walked away with the win six times (85.7%) in those games.

The Boilermakers have been a -429 moneyline favorite on five occasions this season and won every game.

Auburn has gone 1-3 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 25% of those games).

The Tigers have played as a moneyline underdog of +330 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Purdue has a 81.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Purdue vs. Auburn Head-to-Head Comparison

Purdue has a +193 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.5 points per game. It is putting up 84.6 points per game to rank 66th in college basketball and is allowing 67.1 per outing to rank 48th in college basketball.

Fletcher Loyer's team-leading 14.1 points per game ranks 382nd in the nation.

Auburn puts up 86.5 points per game (51st in college basketball) while giving up 76.8 per contest (264th in college basketball). It has a +106 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 9.7 points per game.

Keyshawn Hall is ranked 20th in the country with a team-leading 20.9 points per game.

The Boilermakers win the rebound battle by 11.5 boards on average. They record 38.0 rebounds per game, which ranks 27th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 26.5 per outing.

Trey Kaufman-Renn leads the team with 10.4 rebounds per game (11th in college basketball action).

The 34.5 rebounds per game the Tigers accumulate rank 125th in the nation, 5.3 more than the 29.2 their opponents grab.

Hall paces the team with 8.5 rebounds per game (53rd in college basketball).

Purdue averages 109.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (28th in college basketball), and allows 86.4 points per 100 possessions (67th in college basketball).

The Tigers average 105.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (56th in college basketball), and allow 93.8 points per 100 possessions (225th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!