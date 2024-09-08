Puka Nacua 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Puka Nacua is the seventh-most popular wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2024 season, after posting 193.5 fantasy points a year ago (fifth among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Los Angeles Rams player, scroll down.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Puka Nacua Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Nacua's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 193.5 34 5 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 182.3 55 6

Puka Nacua 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Nacua finished with 24.0 fantasy points -- nine receptions, 164 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 16 against the New Orleans Saints. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 11.9 15 10 119 0 Week 2 49ers 15.1 20 15 147 0 Week 3 @Bengals 7.2 7 5 72 0 Week 4 @Colts 22.3 10 9 163 1 Week 5 Eagles 13.1 11 7 71 1 Week 6 Cardinals 2.6 7 4 26 0 Week 7 Steelers 15.4 12 8 154 0 View Full Table

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Puka Nacua vs. Other Rams Receivers

The Rams, who ranked eighth in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 55.0% of the time while running the football 45.0% of the time. Here's a look at how Nacua's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Los Angeles Rams teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Puka Nacua 160 105 1486 6 16 Cooper Kupp 95 59 737 5 18 Tyler Higbee 70 47 495 2 5 Tutu Atwell 67 39 483 3 5

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Puka Nacua? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.