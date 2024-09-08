Puka Nacua 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Puka Nacua is the seventh-most popular wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2024 season, after posting 193.5 fantasy points a year ago (fifth among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Los Angeles Rams player, scroll down.
Puka Nacua Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Nacua's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|193.5
|34
|5
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|182.3
|55
|6
Puka Nacua 2023 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Nacua finished with 24.0 fantasy points -- nine receptions, 164 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 16 against the New Orleans Saints. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|11.9
|15
|10
|119
|0
|Week 2
|49ers
|15.1
|20
|15
|147
|0
|Week 3
|@Bengals
|7.2
|7
|5
|72
|0
|Week 4
|@Colts
|22.3
|10
|9
|163
|1
|Week 5
|Eagles
|13.1
|11
|7
|71
|1
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|2.6
|7
|4
|26
|0
|Week 7
|Steelers
|15.4
|12
|8
|154
|0
Puka Nacua vs. Other Rams Receivers
The Rams, who ranked eighth in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 55.0% of the time while running the football 45.0% of the time. Here's a look at how Nacua's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Los Angeles Rams teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Puka Nacua
|160
|105
|1486
|6
|16
|Cooper Kupp
|95
|59
|737
|5
|18
|Tyler Higbee
|70
|47
|495
|2
|5
|Tutu Atwell
|67
|39
|483
|3
|5
