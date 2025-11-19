Aaron Jones Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

In Week 12 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), running back Aaron Jones and the Minnesota Vikings will face the Green Bay Packers, who have the seventh-ranked rushing defense in the league (96.8 yards conceded per game).

Aaron Jones Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.2

8.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 55.92

55.92 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.14

0.14 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.49

15.49 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Jones Fantasy Performance

With 48.8 fantasy points this season (8.1 per game), Jones is the 47th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 186th among all players.

Over his last three games, Jones has generated 30.8 fantasy points (10.3 per game) as he's scampered for 195 yards and scored one touchdown on 34 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 53 yards on eight catches (14 targets).

Jones has posted 36.1 fantasy points (7.2 per game) over his last five games, running for 233 yards with one touchdown on 44 carries. He has also contributed 68 yards on 10 catches (19 targets) as a pass-catcher.

The highlight of Jones' fantasy campaign was a Week 10 outburst versus the Baltimore Ravens, a game when he went off for 47 rushing yards and one TD on nine carries (for 12.9 total fantasy points). As a pass-catcher, he grabbed three balls (on six targets) for 22 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Aaron Jones' game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 was his worst of the season, as he posted just 2.3 fantasy points. He rushed for 23 yards on five carries on the day.

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has allowed only one player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Packers have given up at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this season.

Green Bay has allowed five players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Packers have allowed three or more passing TDs to only one opposing QB this year.

Green Bay has allowed just one player to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 11 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Packers this season.

Green Bay has allowed only two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

One player has put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Packers this season.

Green Bay has allowed six players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

Only two players have rushed for more than one TD against the Packers this year.

