Kendrick Bourne Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

In Week 12 (Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET), wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and the San Francisco 49ers will meet the Carolina Panthers, who have the 16th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (212.8 yards conceded per game).

For more details on Bourne, if you're considering him for your DFS roster, check out this article before his upcoming game against the Panthers.

Kendrick Bourne Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers Game Date: November 24, 2025

November 24, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 3.6

3.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 4.7

4.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 26.66

26.66 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Bourne Fantasy Performance

Bourne is currently the 52nd-ranked fantasy player at his position (187th overall), putting up 48.2 total fantasy points (5.4 per game).

In his last three games, Bourne has racked up 9.7 total fantasy points (3.2 per game), grabbing six balls (on seven targets) for 97 yards and zero touchdowns.

Bourne has reeled in 13 balls (on 18 targets) for 253 yards and zero touchdowns in his last five games, good for 25.3 fantasy points (5.1 per game) during that timeframe.

The peak of Bourne's fantasy season came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6, when he piled up 14.2 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Kendrick Bourne had his worst game of the season in Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons, when he tallied just 1.4 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Panthers Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Carolina this year.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD against the Panthers this season.

Carolina has allowed four players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.

Only two players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Panthers this year.

Carolina has given up over 100 yards receiving to five players this season.

The Panthers have allowed 13 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Carolina has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Panthers have allowed three players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Carolina has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Panthers have allowed three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

