NHL
Capitals vs Oilers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 19
The Washington Capitals are among the NHL squads in action on Wednesday, up against the Edmonton Oilers.
Capitals vs Oilers Game Info
- Washington Capitals (9-8-2) vs. Edmonton Oilers (9-8-4)
- Date: Wednesday, November 19, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: TNT
Capitals vs Oilers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-115)
|Oilers (-104)
|6.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Oilers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Capitals win (67.7%)
Capitals vs Oilers Puck Line
- The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals (+198 to cover). Edmonton, the underdog, is -250.
Capitals vs Oilers Over/Under
- Capitals versus Oilers on Nov. 19 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +116 and the under -142.
Capitals vs Oilers Moneyline
- Edmonton is the underdog, -104 on the moneyline, while Washington is a -115 favorite at home.