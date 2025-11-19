FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Capitals vs Oilers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 19

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Washington Capitals are among the NHL squads in action on Wednesday, up against the Edmonton Oilers.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Capitals vs Oilers Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (9-8-2) vs. Edmonton Oilers (9-8-4)
  • Date: Wednesday, November 19, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • Coverage: TNT

Capitals vs Oilers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-115)Oilers (-104)6.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Oilers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Capitals win (67.7%)

Capitals vs Oilers Puck Line

  • The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals (+198 to cover). Edmonton, the underdog, is -250.

Capitals vs Oilers Over/Under

  • Capitals versus Oilers on Nov. 19 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +116 and the under -142.

Capitals vs Oilers Moneyline

  • Edmonton is the underdog, -104 on the moneyline, while Washington is a -115 favorite at home.

