Capitals vs Oilers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 19

The Washington Capitals are among the NHL squads in action on Wednesday, up against the Edmonton Oilers.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Capitals vs Oilers Game Info

Washington Capitals (9-8-2) vs. Edmonton Oilers (9-8-4)

Date: Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Wednesday, November 19, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: TNT

Capitals vs Oilers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-115) Oilers (-104) 6.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Oilers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Capitals win (67.7%)

Capitals vs Oilers Puck Line

The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals (+198 to cover). Edmonton, the underdog, is -250.

Capitals vs Oilers Over/Under

Capitals versus Oilers on Nov. 19 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +116 and the under -142.

Capitals vs Oilers Moneyline

Edmonton is the underdog, -104 on the moneyline, while Washington is a -115 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!