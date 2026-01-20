FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Predators vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 20

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Tuesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Buffalo Sabres.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Predators vs Sabres Game Info

  • Nashville Predators (23-21-4) vs. Buffalo Sabres (26-17-5)
  • Date: Tuesday, January 20, 2026
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Predators vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Predators (-137)Sabres (+114)6.5Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Sabres win (57.3%)

Predators vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-215 to cover). And Nashville, the favorite, is +172.

Predators vs Sabres Over/Under

  • Predators versus Sabres on Jan. 20 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -102 and the under -120.

Predators vs Sabres Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Predators vs. Sabres reveal Nashville as the favorite (-137) and Buffalo as the underdog (+114) on the road.

