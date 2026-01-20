Predators vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 20

The Tuesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Buffalo Sabres.

Predators vs Sabres Game Info

Nashville Predators (23-21-4) vs. Buffalo Sabres (26-17-5)

Date: Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Tuesday, January 20, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Coverage: ESPN+

Predators vs Sabres Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Predators (-137) Sabres (+114) 6.5 Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sabres win (57.3%)

Predators vs Sabres Puck Line

The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-215 to cover). And Nashville, the favorite, is +172.

Predators vs Sabres Over/Under

Predators versus Sabres on Jan. 20 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -102 and the under -120.

Predators vs Sabres Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Predators vs. Sabres reveal Nashville as the favorite (-137) and Buffalo as the underdog (+114) on the road.

