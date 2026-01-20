NHL
Predators vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 20
The Tuesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Buffalo Sabres.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Predators vs Sabres Game Info
- Nashville Predators (23-21-4) vs. Buffalo Sabres (26-17-5)
- Date: Tuesday, January 20, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Coverage: ESPN+
Predators vs Sabres Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Predators (-137)
|Sabres (+114)
|6.5
|Predators (-1.5)
Predators vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Sabres win (57.3%)
Predators vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-215 to cover). And Nashville, the favorite, is +172.
Predators vs Sabres Over/Under
- Predators versus Sabres on Jan. 20 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -102 and the under -120.
Predators vs Sabres Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Predators vs. Sabres reveal Nashville as the favorite (-137) and Buffalo as the underdog (+114) on the road.