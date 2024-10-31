menu item
NHL

Predators vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 31

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Predators vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 31

The NHL's Thursday slate includes the Nashville Predators facing the Edmonton Oilers.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Predators vs Oilers Game Info

  • Nashville Predators (3-5-1) vs. Edmonton Oilers (4-5-1)
  • Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Predators vs Oilers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Predators (-128)Oilers (+106)6.5Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Oilers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Predators win (50.4%)

Predators vs Oilers Puck Line

  • The Oilers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are -230 to cover the spread, and the Predators are +184.

Predators vs Oilers Over/Under

  • The Predators-Oilers matchup on October 31 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +104 and the under is -128.

Predators vs Oilers Moneyline

  • Nashville is the favorite, -128 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a +106 underdog on the road.

