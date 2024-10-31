Predators vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 31
The NHL's Thursday slate includes the Nashville Predators facing the Edmonton Oilers.
Predators vs Oilers Game Info
- Nashville Predators (3-5-1) vs. Edmonton Oilers (4-5-1)
- Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Coverage: ESPN+
Predators vs Oilers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Predators (-128)
|Oilers (+106)
|6.5
|Predators (-1.5)
Predators vs Oilers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Predators win (50.4%)
Predators vs Oilers Puck Line
- The Oilers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are -230 to cover the spread, and the Predators are +184.
Predators vs Oilers Over/Under
- The Predators-Oilers matchup on October 31 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +104 and the under is -128.
Predators vs Oilers Moneyline
- Nashville is the favorite, -128 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a +106 underdog on the road.