Predators vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 2

The Nashville Predators versus the Calgary Flames is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

Predators vs Flames Game Info

Nashville Predators (8-13-4) vs. Calgary Flames (9-14-4)

Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Tuesday, December 2, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Coverage: ESPN+

Predators vs Flames Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Predators (-115) Flames (-104) 5.5 Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Flames Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Predators win (50.9%)

Predators vs Flames Puck Line

The Predators are 1.5-goal favorites against the Flames. The Predators are +210 to cover the spread, and the Flames are -265.

Predators vs Flames Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Predators-Flames on Dec. 2, with the over at -128 and the under at +104.

Predators vs Flames Moneyline

Nashville is the favorite, -115 on the moneyline, while Calgary is a -104 underdog on the road.

