Predators vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 23

The Nashville Predators are among the NHL squads in action on Thursday, up against the Vancouver Canucks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Predators vs Canucks Game Info

Nashville Predators (2-3-2) vs. Vancouver Canucks (4-3)

Date: Thursday, October 23, 2025

Thursday, October 23, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Coverage: ESPN+

Predators vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Predators (-110) Canucks (-110) 5.5 Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Canucks win (53%)

Predators vs Canucks Puck Line

The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-290 to cover). And Nashville, the favorite, is +225.

Predators vs Canucks Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Predators-Canucks on Oct. 23, with the over at -134 and the under at +110.

Predators vs Canucks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Predators-Canucks, Nashville is the favorite at -110, and Vancouver is -110 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!