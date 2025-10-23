NHL
Predators vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 23
The Nashville Predators are among the NHL squads in action on Thursday, up against the Vancouver Canucks.
Predators vs Canucks Game Info
- Nashville Predators (2-3-2) vs. Vancouver Canucks (4-3)
- Date: Thursday, October 23, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Coverage: ESPN+
Predators vs Canucks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Predators (-110)
|Canucks (-110)
|5.5
|Predators (-1.5)
Predators vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Canucks win (53%)
Predators vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-290 to cover). And Nashville, the favorite, is +225.
Predators vs Canucks Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Predators-Canucks on Oct. 23, with the over at -134 and the under at +110.
Predators vs Canucks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Predators-Canucks, Nashville is the favorite at -110, and Vancouver is -110 playing on the road.