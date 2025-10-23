FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

Breeders' Cup iconBreeders' Cup

Explore Breeders' Cup

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Predators vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Predators vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 23

The Nashville Predators are among the NHL squads in action on Thursday, up against the Vancouver Canucks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Predators vs Canucks Game Info

  • Nashville Predators (2-3-2) vs. Vancouver Canucks (4-3)
  • Date: Thursday, October 23, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Predators vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Predators (-110)Canucks (-110)5.5Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Canucks win (53%)

Predators vs Canucks Puck Line

  • The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-290 to cover). And Nashville, the favorite, is +225.

Predators vs Canucks Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Predators-Canucks on Oct. 23, with the over at -134 and the under at +110.

Predators vs Canucks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Predators-Canucks, Nashville is the favorite at -110, and Vancouver is -110 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup