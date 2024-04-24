Predators vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
The NHL's Friday slate includes the Nashville Predators taking on the Vancouver Canucks.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Predators vs Canucks Game Info
- Nashville Predators (47-30-5) vs. Vancouver Canucks (50-23-9)
- Date: Friday, April 26, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Coverage: TBS, SportsNet, TVAS, Max, and BSSO
Predators vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Predators (-115)
|Canucks (-104)
|5.5
|Predators (-1.5)
Predators vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Predators win (58.6%)
Predators vs Canucks Spread
- The Predators are favored by 1.5 goals. The Predators are +220 to cover the spread, with the Canucks being -278.
Predators vs Canucks Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Predators-Canucks on April 26, with the over being -122 and the under +100.
Predators vs Canucks Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Predators vs. Canucks reveal Nashville as the favorite (-115) and Vancouver as the underdog (-104) on the road.