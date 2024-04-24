Predators vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

The NHL's Friday slate includes the Nashville Predators taking on the Vancouver Canucks.

Predators vs Canucks Game Info

Nashville Predators (47-30-5) vs. Vancouver Canucks (50-23-9)

Date: Friday, April 26, 2024

Friday, April 26, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Coverage: TBS, SportsNet, TVAS, Max, and BSSO

Predators vs Canucks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Predators (-115) Canucks (-104) 5.5 Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Predators win (58.6%)

Predators vs Canucks Spread

The Predators are favored by 1.5 goals. The Predators are +220 to cover the spread, with the Canucks being -278.

Predators vs Canucks Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Predators-Canucks on April 26, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Predators vs Canucks Moneyline