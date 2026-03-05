Portland vs Pepperdine College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for WCC Tournament

The No. 9 seed Portland Pilots (13-18, 6-12 WCC) will take the court in the WCC tournament against the No. 12 seed Pepperdine Waves (9-22, 4-14 WCC), Thursday at 9 p.m. ET live on ESPN+.

Portland vs. Pepperdine Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 5, 2026

Thursday, March 5, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Arena: Orleans Arena

Portland vs. Pepperdine Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Portland win (60.5%)

If you are planning on making a wager on Portland-Pepperdine matchup (in which Portland is a 3.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 154.5 points), below are a few betting insights and trends for Thursday's game.

Portland vs. Pepperdine: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Portland has put together a 14-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Pepperdine has covered 13 times in 29 matchups with a spread this year.

Portland covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 60% of the time. That's more often than Pepperdine covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (50%).

The Pilots have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered 11 times in 16 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered three times in 13 opportunities in road games.

This season, the Waves are 5-10-0 at home against the spread (.333 winning percentage). Away, they are 8-5-0 ATS (.615).

Against the spread, in conference action, Portland is 10-8-0 this season.

Against the spread in WCC games, Pepperdine is 8-10-0 this year.

Portland vs. Pepperdine: Moneyline Betting Stats

Portland has been victorious in six of the eight contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Pilots have a mark of 4-1 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -156 or better on the moneyline.

Pepperdine has won six of the 25 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (24%).

The Waves have a record of 3-14 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer (17.6%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Portland has a 60.9% chance of pulling out a win.

Portland vs. Pepperdine Head-to-Head Comparison

Portland's -137 scoring differential (outscored by 4.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.6 points per game (215th in college basketball) while allowing 79.1 per contest (314th in college basketball).

Joel Foxwell leads Portland, averaging 15.7 points per game (240th in the nation).

Pepperdine has been outscored by 7.2 points per game (posting 72.4 points per game, 269th in college basketball, while allowing 79.6 per outing, 322nd in college basketball) and has a -225 scoring differential.

Aaron Clark's team-leading 15.5 points per game rank him 252nd in the country.

The Pilots average 30.5 rebounds per game (261st in college basketball) compared to the 30.3 of their opponents.

Cameron Williams paces the Pilots with five rebounds per game (593rd in college basketball play).

The Waves are 289th in the country at 29.9 rebounds per game. That's three fewer than the 32.9 their opponents average.

Styles Phipps' 5.9 rebounds per game lead the Waves and rank 302nd in the country.

Portland's 94.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 259th in college basketball, and the 99.7 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 305th in college basketball.

The Waves score 91.3 points per 100 possessions (317th in college basketball), while giving up 100.5 points per 100 possessions (316th in college basketball).

