Pittsburgh vs Syracuse Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

The Pittsburgh Panthers versus the Syracuse Orange is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NCAA football betting odds.

Pittsburgh vs Syracuse Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Pittsburgh: (-391) | Syracuse: (+310)

Pittsburgh: (-391) | Syracuse: (+310) Spread: Pittsburgh: -10.5 (-110) | Syracuse: +10.5 (-110)

Pittsburgh: -10.5 (-110) | Syracuse: +10.5 (-110) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Pittsburgh vs Syracuse Betting Trends

Pittsburgh has covered the spread four times in six games.

Pittsburgh has covered every time (2-0) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this year.

This season, five of Pittsburgh's six games have go over the point total.

Syracuse has beaten the spread three times in six games.

Syracuse has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 10.5-point underdog or more this season.

This year, three of Syracuse's six games have gone over the point total.

Pittsburgh vs Syracuse Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (70%)

Pittsburgh vs Syracuse Point Spread

Pittsburgh is a 10.5-point favorite against Syracuse. Pittsburgh is -110 to cover the spread, and Syracuse is -110.

Pittsburgh vs Syracuse Over/Under

An over/under of 54.5 has been set for Pittsburgh-Syracuse on Oct. 18, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Pittsburgh vs Syracuse Moneyline

Syracuse is a +310 underdog on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -391 favorite.

Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Pittsburgh 39.8 15 21.5 51 54.7 6 Syracuse 29.0 69 29.8 107 57.7 6

Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Stadium: JMA Wireless Dome

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse analysis on FanDuel Research.