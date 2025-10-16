Pittsburgh vs Syracuse Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025
The Pittsburgh Panthers versus the Syracuse Orange is on the college football schedule for Saturday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NCAA football betting odds.
Pittsburgh vs Syracuse Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Pittsburgh: (-391) | Syracuse: (+310)
- Spread: Pittsburgh: -10.5 (-110) | Syracuse: +10.5 (-110)
- Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Pittsburgh vs Syracuse Betting Trends
- Pittsburgh has covered the spread four times in six games.
- Pittsburgh has covered every time (2-0) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- This season, five of Pittsburgh's six games have go over the point total.
- Syracuse has beaten the spread three times in six games.
- Syracuse has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 10.5-point underdog or more this season.
- This year, three of Syracuse's six games have gone over the point total.
Pittsburgh vs Syracuse Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (70%)
Pittsburgh vs Syracuse Point Spread
Pittsburgh is a 10.5-point favorite against Syracuse. Pittsburgh is -110 to cover the spread, and Syracuse is -110.
Pittsburgh vs Syracuse Over/Under
An over/under of 54.5 has been set for Pittsburgh-Syracuse on Oct. 18, with the over being -115 and the under -105.
Pittsburgh vs Syracuse Moneyline
Syracuse is a +310 underdog on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -391 favorite.
Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Pittsburgh
|39.8
|15
|21.5
|51
|54.7
|6
|Syracuse
|29.0
|69
|29.8
|107
|57.7
|6
Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACC Network
- Location: Syracuse, New York
- Stadium: JMA Wireless Dome
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse analysis on FanDuel Research.