Pittsburgh vs NC State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025
On Saturday in college football, the Pittsburgh Panthers are up against the NC State Wolfpack.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
Pittsburgh vs NC State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Pittsburgh: (-225) | NC State: (+188)
- Spread: Pittsburgh: -6.5 (-110) | NC State: +6.5 (-110)
- Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)
Pittsburgh vs NC State Betting Trends
- Pittsburgh has five wins in seven games against the spread this season.
- For the year, Pittsburgh is 4-1 as 6.5-point or better favorites.
- Out of seven Pittsburgh games so far this year, five have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, NC State is 3-4-0 this season.
- NC State doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this season.
- There have been four NC State games (out of seven) that went over the total this year.
Pittsburgh vs NC State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (67.3%)
Pittsburgh vs NC State Point Spread
Pittsburgh is favored by 6.5 points versus NC State. Pittsburgh is -110 to cover the spread, while NC State is -110.
Pittsburgh vs NC State Over/Under
A total of 56.5 points has been set for the Pittsburgh-NC State matchup on Oct. 25, with the over available at -108 and the under at -112.
Pittsburgh vs NC State Moneyline
NC State is the underdog, +188 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -225 favorite.
Pittsburgh vs. NC State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Pittsburgh
|38.4
|13
|20.3
|39
|54.6
|7
|NC State
|30.0
|56
|26.6
|88
|57.6
|7
Pittsburgh vs. NC State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACC Network
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Stadium: Acrisure Stadium
