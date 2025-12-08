Pittsburgh vs East Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Military Bowl 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Pittsburgh Panthers facing the East Carolina Pirates.

Pittsburgh vs East Carolina Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Pittsburgh: (-210) | East Carolina: (+172)

Pittsburgh: (-210) | East Carolina: (+172) Spread: Pittsburgh: -5.5 (-110) | East Carolina: +5.5 (-110)

Pittsburgh: -5.5 (-110) | East Carolina: +5.5 (-110) Total: 61.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Pittsburgh vs East Carolina Betting Trends

Pittsburgh's record against the spread is 8-4-0.

Against the spread as 5.5-point or better favorites, Pittsburgh is 6-1.

This season, eight of Pittsburgh's 12 games have hit the over.

Against the spread, East Carolina is 7-5-0 this season.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more, East Carolina has one win ATS (1-2) this season.

This year, six of East Carolina's 12 games have hit the over.

Pittsburgh vs East Carolina Point Spread

East Carolina is a 5.5-point underdog against Pittsburgh. East Carolina is -110 to cover the spread, and Pittsburgh is -110.

Pittsburgh vs East Carolina Over/Under

The Pittsburgh-East Carolina matchup on Dec. 27 has been given an over/under of 61.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Pittsburgh vs East Carolina Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a -210 favorite on the moneyline, while East Carolina is a +172 underdog.

Pittsburgh vs. East Carolina Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Pittsburgh 35.1 19 24.9 68 54.3 12 East Carolina 33.5 29 20.3 27 57.3 12

Pittsburgh vs. East Carolina Game Info

Game day: Saturday, December 27, 2025

Saturday, December 27, 2025 Game time: 11 a.m. ET

11 a.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Stadium: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

