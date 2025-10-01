Pittsburgh vs Boston College Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Boston College Eagles.

Pittsburgh vs Boston College Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Pittsburgh: (-215) | Boston College: (+176)

Pittsburgh: (-215) | Boston College: (+176) Spread: Pittsburgh: -5.5 (-115) | Boston College: +5.5 (-105)

Pittsburgh: -5.5 (-115) | Boston College: +5.5 (-105) Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Pittsburgh vs Boston College Betting Trends

Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread this year.

As at least a 5.5-point favorite, Pittsburgh has two wins ATS (2-1).

There have been three Pittsburgh games (of four) that hit the over this year.

Boston College has won twice against the spread this year.

Boston College has played four games this season, and three of them have gone over the total.

Pittsburgh vs Boston College Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (55.3%)

Pittsburgh vs Boston College Point Spread

Pittsburgh is favored by 5.5 points over Boston College. Pittsburgh is -115 to cover the spread, with Boston College being -105.

Pittsburgh vs Boston College Over/Under

The over/under for Pittsburgh-Boston College on Oct. 4 is 58.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Pittsburgh vs Boston College Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pittsburgh-Boston College, Pittsburgh is the favorite at -215, and Boston College is +176.

Pittsburgh vs. Boston College Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Pittsburgh 39.3 33 22.8 49 54.3 4 Boston College 37.5 45 27.5 77 49.5 4

Pittsburgh vs. Boston College Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Stadium: Acrisure Stadium

