Pittsburgh vs Boston College Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025
Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Boston College Eagles.
Pittsburgh vs Boston College Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Pittsburgh: (-215) | Boston College: (+176)
- Spread: Pittsburgh: -5.5 (-115) | Boston College: +5.5 (-105)
- Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Pittsburgh vs Boston College Betting Trends
- Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread this year.
- As at least a 5.5-point favorite, Pittsburgh has two wins ATS (2-1).
- There have been three Pittsburgh games (of four) that hit the over this year.
- Boston College has won twice against the spread this year.
- Boston College has played four games this season, and three of them have gone over the total.
Pittsburgh vs Boston College Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (55.3%)
Pittsburgh vs Boston College Point Spread
Pittsburgh is favored by 5.5 points over Boston College. Pittsburgh is -115 to cover the spread, with Boston College being -105.
Pittsburgh vs Boston College Over/Under
The over/under for Pittsburgh-Boston College on Oct. 4 is 58.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.
Pittsburgh vs Boston College Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Pittsburgh-Boston College, Pittsburgh is the favorite at -215, and Boston College is +176.
Pittsburgh vs. Boston College Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Pittsburgh
|39.3
|33
|22.8
|49
|54.3
|4
|Boston College
|37.5
|45
|27.5
|77
|49.5
|4
Pittsburgh vs. Boston College Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACC Network
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Stadium: Acrisure Stadium
