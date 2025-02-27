Pittsburgh Steelers Odds to Win 2026 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 1:32 p.m.

At +7500, the Pittsburgh Steelers are No. 23 in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl currently.

Steelers Postseason Odds

Odds to win the Super Bowl: +7500 (Bet $100 to win $7,500)

Steelers Stats Insights (2024)

The Steelers totaled 319.4 yards per game on offense last season (23rd in NFL), and they ranked 12th on defense with 326.7 yards allowed per game.

The Steelers totaled 22.4 points per game on offense last season, which ranked them 16th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they ranked eighth, surrendering 20.4 points per contest.

Pittsburgh put up 192.0 passing yards per game on offense last season (27th in the NFL), and it ranked 25th on the other side of the ball with 228.0 passing yards allowed per game.

The Steelers put up 127.4 rushing yards per game on offense (11th in the NFL) last season, and they ranked sixth defensively with 98.7 rushing yards allowed per game.

On the defensive side of the ball, Pittsburgh was a top-five unit in terms of third-down efficiency last season, ranking second-best by giving up a 35.3% third-down conversion rate. It ranked 14th on offense (39.5% third-down conversion rate).

The Steelers put up 5.0 yards per play (25th in the league) last season, while they allowed 5.4 yards per play on the defensive side of the ball (14th in the NFL).

With 33 forced turnovers (first in NFL) against 17 turnovers committed (10th in NFL), Pittsburgh's +16 turnover margin was the second-best in the NFL last season.

Steelers Offseason Additions

Name Position 2024 GP Former Team Skylar Thompson QB 2 Dolphins

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl