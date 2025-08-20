2025 Pittsburgh Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

A glimpse at the Pittsburgh Panthers' upcoming 2025 schedule reveals an exciting matchup against Notre Dame on Nov. 15. Below, you can check out the rest of the Panthers' college football schedule for the upcoming season.

Pittsburgh 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Duquesne Aug. 30 - - - 2 Central Michigan Sept. 6 - - - 3 @ West Virginia Sept. 13 - Panthers (-1.5) 57.5 5 Louisville Sept. 27 - - - 6 Boston College Oct. 4 - - - 7 @ Florida State Oct. 11 - - - 8 @ Syracuse Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Pittsburgh 2025 Schedule Insights

In terms of difficulty, based on opponents' combined win total last season, Pittsburgh will be playing the 39th-ranked schedule this year.

In terms of difficulty, based on their opponents' projected win total this season, the Panthers will be playing the 65th-ranked schedule this year.

Pittsburgh is facing the 68th-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its ACC opponents' combined win total last year).

The Panthers have eight games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.

In 2025, Pittsburgh will face nine teams that had winning records last season, including three that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that accumulated three or fewer wins a season ago.

Pittsburgh Betting Insights (2024)

Pittsburgh won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Panthers games.

Pittsburgh put together a 5-2 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 71.4% of those games).

