Pistons vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 25

Pistons vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Tuesday, March 25, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSSW, FDSDETX, and TV20 Detroit

The San Antonio Spurs (31-39) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (40-32) on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at Little Caesars Arena as 8.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSSW, FDSDETX, and TV20 Detroit. The matchup has an over/under of 233.5 points.

Pistons vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -8.5 233.5 -350 +280

Pistons vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (72.4%)

Pistons vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread 38 times this season (38-30-4).

The Spurs are 32-38-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Pistons games have hit the over 37 times out of 70 chances.

Spurs games this season have eclipsed the over/under 55.7% of the time (39 out of 70 games with a set point total).

Detroit has done a better job covering the spread in road games (22-13-2) than it has in home games (16-17-2).

In home games, the Pistons eclipse the total 48.6% of the time (17 of 35 games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, eclipsing the total in 54.1% of games (20 of 37).

San Antonio's winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (18-18-0). On the road, it is .412 (14-20-0).

Looking at the over/under, Spurs games have finished over 20 of 36 times at home (55.6%), and 19 of 34 on the road (55.9%).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham is averaging 25.7 points, 6.1 boards and 9.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jalen Duren's numbers on the season are 11.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 69.9% from the floor (second in NBA).

Tobias Harris' numbers on the season are 13.8 points, 6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 33.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Malik Beasley is averaging 16.2 points, 2.7 boards and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Dennis Schroder is averaging 13.3 points, 2.5 boards and 5.3 assists.

Spurs Leaders

Per game, De'Aaron Fox provides the Spurs 23.5 points, 4.8 boards and 6.3 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.4 blocks.

The Spurs are getting 24.3 points, 11 boards and 3.7 assists per game from Victor Wembanyama.

Chris Paul's numbers on the season are 8.8 points, 3.6 boards and 7.7 assists per game. He is draining 42.6% of his shots from the field and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 triples.

The Spurs are getting 14 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Stephon Castle.

The Spurs are receiving 16.2 points, 3.9 boards and 2.9 assists per game from Devin Vassell.

