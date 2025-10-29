Pistons vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 29

Pistons vs. Magic Game Info

The Orlando Magic (1-3) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (2-2) on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at Little Caesars Arena as just 1-point favorites. The contest airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSDET and FDSFL. The over/under is 225.5 for the matchup.

Pistons vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -1 225.5 -118 +100

Pistons vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (64.6%)

Pistons vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic went 41-41-0 ATS last season.

The Pistons had an ATS record of 22-16-4 as underdogs of 1 point or more last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 35 times in Magic games.

The Pistons had 42 of their 82 games hit the over last year.

Orlando covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games last season. Orlando covered 22 times in 41 opportunities when playing at home, and it covered 19 times in 41 opportunities on the road.

Against the spread last season, Detroit had better results on the road (23-16-2) than at home (19-20-2).

Magic Leaders

Desmond Bane's numbers last season were 19.2 points, 6.1 boards and 5.3 assists per contest. He also drained 48.4% of his shots from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 triples.

Franz Wagner's numbers last season were 24.2 points, 5.7 boards and 4.7 assists per game. He sank 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 29.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 treys.

Paolo Banchero collected 25.9 points, 7.5 boards and 4.8 assists. He also sank 45.2% of his shots from the field and 32% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per contest.

Tyus Jones posted 10.2 points, 2.4 boards and 5.3 assists. He sank 44.8% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s numbers last season were 9.1 points, 7.2 boards and 2 assists per game. He drained 46% of his shots from the field.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham put up 26.1 points, 9.1 assists and 6.1 boards last season.

Jalen Duren put up 11.8 points, 2.7 assists and 10.3 rebounds.

Tobias Harris' numbers last season were 13.7 points, 5.9 boards and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 47.7% from the field and 34.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Caris LeVert recorded 12.1 points, 3.2 boards and 3.4 assists.

Ausar Thompson recorded 10.1 points, 5.1 boards and 2.3 assists. At the other end, he posted 1.7 steals (fourth in NBA) and 0.7 blocked shots.

