Pistons vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 20

Pistons vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 20, 2025

Saturday, December 20, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSSE, FDSDET, and NBA TV

The Detroit Pistons (21-6) are heavy favorites (-10.5) as they attempt to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (9-18) on Saturday, December 20, 2025 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSE, FDSDET, and NBA TV. The over/under for the matchup is set at 233.5.

Pistons vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -10.5 233.5 -450 +350

Pistons vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (79.2%)

Pistons vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Pistons are 15-12-0 against the spread this season.

The Hornets have 14 wins against the spread in 27 games this season.

Games involving the Pistons have hit the over 15 times this season.

The Hornets have hit the over 37% of the time this year (10 of 27 games with a set point total).

Detroit has a better record against the spread when playing at home (8-6-0) than it does in road games (7-6-0).

The Pistons have eclipsed the total more consistently at home, hitting the over in nine of 14 home matchups (64.3%). In road games, they have hit the over in six of 13 games (46.2%).

This season, Charlotte is 8-6-0 at home against the spread (.571 winning percentage). On the road, it is 6-7-0 ATS (.462).

Hornets games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (five times out of 14) than away (five of 13) this year.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 27.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 9.2 assists.

Jalen Duren is averaging 18 points, 11 boards and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 1 block.

Ausar Thompson's numbers on the season are 11.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 51.7% from the field.

Isaiah Stewart is averaging 10.4 points, 6 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 11.9 points, 1.9 assists and 2.9 boards.

Hornets Leaders

Per game, Miles Bridges gets the Hornets 21.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Per game, Kon Knueppel provides the Hornets 19.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, LaMelo Ball gives the Hornets 19.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 8.8 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Moussa Diabate averages 8.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He is making 63% of his shots from the floor.

Ryan Kalkbrenner's numbers on the season are 8.9 points, 6.4 boards and 0.6 assists per game. He is sinking 79% of his shots from the field.

