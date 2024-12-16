Pistons vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 16

Pistons vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Monday, December 16, 2024

Monday, December 16, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and FDSSUN

The Miami Heat (13-10) are favored (-4) to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (10-16) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 16, 2024 at Little Caesars Arena. The game airs on FDSDET and FDSSUN. The point total for the matchup is 217.5.

Pistons vs. Heat Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -4 217.5 -174 +146

Pistons vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Heat win (65%)

Pistons vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat have covered the spread 11 times this season (11-10-2).

The Pistons have 12 wins against the spread in 26 games this season.

Heat games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 13 times out of 26 chances this season.

Pistons games this year have gone over the point total 46.2% of the time (12 out of 26 games with a set point total).

In home games, Miami has a better record against the spread (6-5-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (5-5-1).

Looking at point totals, the Heat hit the over more consistently when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total seven times in 12 opportunities this season (58.3%). In away games, they have hit the over six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

Against the spread, Detroit has had better results away (8-6-1) than at home (4-6-1).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Pistons' games have finished above the over/under at home (45.5%, five of 11) than on the road (46.7%, seven of 15).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo averages 16.2 points, 10.3 boards and 5.2 assists, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown, with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Tyler Herro is averaging 24.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jimmy Butler averages 18.6 points, 5.3 boards and 4.7 assists.

Terry Rozier's numbers on the season are 11.8 points, 3.9 boards and 3 assists per game, shooting 39.9% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Duncan Robinson's numbers on the season are 11 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 41.8% from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 23.6 points for the Pistons, plus 7.3 boards and 9.3 assists.

The Pistons get 17.3 points per game from Jaden Ivey, plus 4.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Tobias Harris' numbers on the season are 13.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He is draining 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 34.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 treys.

Per game, Malik Beasley gets the Pistons 15.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0 blocks.

The Pistons receive 8.9 points per game from Jalen Duren, plus 8.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

