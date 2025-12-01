Pistons vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 1

Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Monday, December 1, 2025

Monday, December 1, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSSE and FDSDET

The Atlanta Hawks (13-8) are double-digit, 10.5-point underdogs against the Detroit Pistons (16-4) at Little Caesars Arena on Monday, December 1, 2025. The game tips at 7 p.m. ET on FDSSE and FDSDET. The point total for the matchup is set at 232.5.

Pistons vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -10.5 232.5 -420 +330

Pistons vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (75.9%)

Pistons vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Pistons are 13-7-0 against the spread this season.

In the Hawks' 21 games this season, they have 11 wins against the spread.

This season, Pistons games have hit the over 11 times out of 21 chances.

Hawks games this year have gone over the total in 12 of 21 opportunities (57.1%).

Against the spread, Detroit has played better at home, covering seven times in 10 home games, and six times in 10 road games.

When playing at home, the Pistons exceed the total 60% of the time (six of 10 games). They've hit the over in 50% of away games (five of 10 contests).

Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread at home is .375 (3-5-0). Away, it is .615 (8-5-0).

Looking at the over/under, Hawks games have gone over four of eight times at home (50%), and eight of 13 on the road (61.5%).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham's numbers on the season are 28.8 points, 6.4 boards and 9.4 assists per game, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 31.2% from downtown, with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Duren averages 19.5 points, 11.8 boards and 2 assists, shooting 65.4% from the floor (fourth in NBA).

Ausar Thompson's numbers on the season are 11.9 points, 6 boards and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 50.3% from the field.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 12.6 points, 2.2 assists and 2.9 boards.

Isaiah Stewart is averaging 10.1 points, 6.4 boards and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.2 steals and 1.8 blocked shots (third in NBA).

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson averages 22.9 points for the Hawks, plus 9.8 boards and 7.3 assists.

Per game, Dyson Daniels gives the Hawks 10.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6 assists. He also averages 2.2 steals (first in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.

Onyeka Okongwu averages 16.2 points, 7.4 boards and 2.8 assists. He is making 51.5% of his shots from the floor and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per contest.

The Hawks get 20.1 points per game from Nickeil Alexander-Walker, plus 3.4 boards and 3.7 assists.

The Hawks receive 18.7 points per game from Kristaps Porzingis, plus 5.9 boards and 3.3 assists.

