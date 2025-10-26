Pistons vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 26

Pistons vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025

Sunday, October 26, 2025 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: NBCS-BOS and FDSDET

The Boston Celtics (0-2) are 3.5-point underdogs against the Detroit Pistons (1-1) at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, October 26, 2025. The game tips at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCS-BOS and FDSDET. The matchup's over/under is set at 227.5.

Pistons vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -3.5 227.5 -158 +134

Pistons vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (51.3%)

Pistons vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Pistons covered 42 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.

The Celtics won twice ATS (2-1) as underdogs of 3.5 points or more last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 42 times in Pistons games.

Last year, 37 of the Celtics' 82 games went over the point total.

Against the spread last season, Detroit played worse at home, covering 19 times in 41 home games, and 23 times in 41 road games.

Last year, Boston was 18-23-0 at home against the spread (.439 winning percentage). Away, it was 21-19-1 ATS (.512).

Pistons Leaders

Per game, Cade Cunningham put up points, 6.1 boards and 9.1 assists last season. He also posted 1 steal and 0.8 blocks.

Jalen Duren's numbers last season were 11.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He made 69.2% of his shots from the field (second in league).

Tobias Harris' numbers last season were 13.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He made 47.7% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 triples.

Caris LeVert's numbers last season were 12.1 points, 3.2 boards and 3.4 assists per game. He made 46.7% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 triples.

Ausar Thompson averaged 10.1 points, 5.1 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, plus 1.7 steals (fourth in NBA) and 0.7 blocks.

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum posted 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6 assists last season. Defensively, he put up 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Derrick White's numbers last season were 16.4 points, 4.5 boards and 4.8 assists per contest, shooting 44.2% from the field and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.5 made treys (fourth in league).

Jaylen Brown collected 22.2 points, 5.8 boards and 4.5 assists, shooting 46.3% from the floor and 32.4% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Anfernee Simons recorded 19.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Payton Pritchard recorded 14.3 points, 3.8 boards and 3.5 assists, shooting 47.2% from the field and 40.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 made treys per game (10th in NBA).

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.