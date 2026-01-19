Pistons vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 19

Pistons vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Monday, January 19, 2026

Monday, January 19, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The Eastern's top teams, the Detroit Pistons (30-10) and the Boston Celtics (26-15), take the court at Little Caesars Arena on Monday, January 19, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock. The Pistons are favored by 3.5 points at home. The matchup's point total is set at 222.5.

Pistons vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -3.5 222.5 -162 +136

Pistons vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (60.1%)

Pistons vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Pistons have gone 22-17-1 against the spread this season.

In the Celtics' 41 games this season, they have 23 wins against the spread.

Pistons games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 18 times out of 41 chances this season.

Celtics games this season have hit the over 18 times in 41 opportunities (43.9%).

Detroit has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 12 times in 21 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 10 times in 19 opportunities in road games.

The Pistons have exceeded the total less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in nine of 21 home matchups (42.9%). In away games, they have hit the over in nine of 19 games (47.4%).

Against the spread, Boston has had better results away (14-7-1) than at home (9-10-0).

Looking at the over/under, Celtics games have finished over more often at home (nine of 19, 47.4%) than away (nine of 22, 40.9%).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 25.9 points, 6 boards and 9.6 assists, shooting 45.8% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 2 made treys per contest.

Jalen Duren is averaging 17.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Ausar Thompson averages 10.9 points, 5.8 boards and 2.6 assists, shooting 50.8% from the field.

Isaiah Stewart is averaging 10.2 points, 1.2 assists and 5.6 boards.

Duncan Robinson's numbers on the season are 12.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 44.3% from the floor and 40.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 made 3-pointers.

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown's numbers on the season are 29.7 points, 6.4 boards and 4.8 assists per contest. He is also draining 49.1% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.2 triples.

Derrick White's numbers on the season are 18.1 points, 4.5 boards and 5.4 assists per game. He is draining 39.6% of his shots from the floor and 32.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.1 treys.

Payton Pritchard's numbers on the season are 16.6 points, 4.5 boards and 5.4 assists per game. He is sinking 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 33.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.5 treys.

Per game, Neemias Queta provides the Celtics 10.2 points, 8.2 boards and 1.4 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocks.

The Celtics receive 14.1 points per game from Anfernee Simons, plus 2.4 boards and 2.5 assists.

