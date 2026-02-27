Pistons vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 27

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Friday, February 27, 2026

Friday, February 27, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: ESPN, FDSDET, and FDSOH

Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons (43-14) are 7-point favorites against Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (37-23) Friday, February 27, 2026 at Little Caesars Arena. The game starts at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, FDSDET, and FDSOH. The over/under in the matchup is 225.5.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -7 225.5 -270 +220

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (66.7%)

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread 31 times over 57 games with a set spread.

The Cavaliers are 26-34-0 against the spread this season.

Pistons games have gone over the total 26 times out of 60 chances this season.

Cavaliers games this year have hit the over on 29 of 60 set point totals (48.3%).

When playing at home, Detroit has a worse record against the spread (15-15-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (16-10-1).

Looking at over/unders, the Pistons hit the over less consistently when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total 13 times in 30 opportunities this season (43.3%). In road games, they have hit the over 13 times in 27 opportunities (48.1%).

Cleveland has performed better against the spread on the road (13-16-0) than at home (13-18-0) this year.

Looking at the over/under, Cavaliers games have gone over less often at home (12 of 31, 38.7%) than on the road (17 of 29, 58.6%).

Pistons Leaders

Cunningham averages 25.4 points, 5.7 boards and 9.8 assists, shooting 45.9% from the floor and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with 2 made treys per game.

Jalen Duren is averaging 18.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Ausar Thompson is averaging 10.2 points, 2.9 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

Duncan Robinson's numbers on the season are 12.4 points, 2.7 boards and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 43.7% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 made 3-pointers.

Tobias Harris is averaging 13 points, 2.3 assists and 5.2 boards.

Cavaliers Leaders

Mitchell averages 28.5 points, 4.5 boards and 5.8 assists. He is also draining 48.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.9% from 3-point range, with 3.5 triples per contest (second in NBA).

James Harden's numbers on the season are 24.5 points, 4.8 boards and 8.1 assists per game. He is sinking 42.7% of his shots from the floor and 36% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 triples.

The Cavaliers receive 17.5 points per game from Evan Mobley, plus 8.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Jarrett Allen averages 15.1 points, 8.6 boards and 1.9 assists. He is sinking 63.3% of his shots from the field (seventh in NBA).

The Cavaliers get 13.5 points per game from Jaylon Tyson, plus 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

