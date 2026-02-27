Bucks vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 27

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, February 27, 2026

Friday, February 27, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and MSG

The New York Knicks (37-22) take the court against the Milwaukee Bucks (26-31) as 8-point favorites on Friday, February 27, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET on FDSWI and MSG. The matchup has a point total of 221.5.

Bucks vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -8 221.5 -300 +245

Bucks vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (66.5%)

Bucks vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have registered a 29-29-1 record against the spread this season.

The Bucks have 27 wins against the spread in 57 games this year.

This season, Knicks games have hit the over 28 times out of 57 chances.

Bucks games this season have hit the over on 24 of 57 set point totals (42.1%).

New York has done a better job covering the spread in home games (19-11-0) than it has in road tilts (10-18-1).

The Knicks have eclipsed the over/under more consistently at home, hitting the over in 15 of 30 home matchups (50%). In away games, they have hit the over in 13 of 29 games (44.8%).

This season, Milwaukee is 13-14-0 at home against the spread (.481 winning percentage). On the road, it is 14-16-0 ATS (.467).

Bucks games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (14 times out of 27) than away (10 of 30) this year.

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 20 points, 11.7 boards and 2.9 assists, shooting 47.7% from the field and 36.7% from downtown, with 1.6 made treys per contest.

Jalen Brunson averages 26.7 points, 3.4 boards and 6.1 assists, shooting 46.8% from the floor and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made treys per game.

Mikal Bridges averages 15.7 points, 4.2 boards and 4 assists.

Josh Hart's numbers on the season are 11.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 49.4% from the floor and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

OG Anunoby is averaging 16 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Bucks Leaders

Ryan Rollins averages 17.2 points, 4.6 boards and 5.4 assists. He is also draining 47% of his shots from the field and 41.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per contest.

Per game, Giannis Antetokounmpo provides the Bucks 28 points, 10 boards and 5.6 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Bucks are getting 12.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Myles Turner.

Bobby Portis' numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He is draining 48.8% of his shots from the field and 45.1% from beyond the arc (fifth in NBA), with an average of 1.9 treys.

Kyle Kuzma averages 12.9 points, 4.9 boards and 2.5 assists. He is making 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

