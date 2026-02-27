NHL
Capitals vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 27
The NHL slate on Friday includes the Washington Capitals taking on the Vegas Golden Knights.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Capitals vs Golden Knights Game Info
- Washington Capitals (30-23-7) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (28-16-14)
- Date: Friday, February 27, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: NHL Network
Capitals vs Golden Knights Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-114)
|Golden Knights (-105)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Capitals win (62.4%)
Capitals vs Golden Knights Puck Line
- The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals. The Capitals are +225 to cover the spread, with the Golden Knights being -290.
Capitals vs Golden Knights Over/Under
- The over/under for the Capitals versus Golden Knights game on Feb. 27 has been set at 5.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.
Capitals vs Golden Knights Moneyline
- The Capitals vs Golden Knights moneyline has Washington as a -114 favorite, while Vegas is a -105 underdog on the road.