Capitals vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 27

The NHL slate on Friday includes the Washington Capitals taking on the Vegas Golden Knights.

Capitals vs Golden Knights Game Info

Washington Capitals (30-23-7) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (28-16-14)

Date: Friday, February 27, 2026

Friday, February 27, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: NHL Network

Capitals vs Golden Knights Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-114) Golden Knights (-105) 5.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Capitals win (62.4%)

Capitals vs Golden Knights Puck Line

The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals. The Capitals are +225 to cover the spread, with the Golden Knights being -290.

Capitals vs Golden Knights Over/Under

The over/under for the Capitals versus Golden Knights game on Feb. 27 has been set at 5.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Capitals vs Golden Knights Moneyline

The Capitals vs Golden Knights moneyline has Washington as a -114 favorite, while Vegas is a -105 underdog on the road.

