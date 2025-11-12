Pistons vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 12

Pistons vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: CHSN and FDSDET

The Chicago Bulls (6-4) visit the Detroit Pistons (9-2) after losing three straight road games. The Pistons are favored by only 1.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. The matchup has a point total of 232.5.

Pistons vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -1.5 232.5 -122 +104

Pistons vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (71.9%)

Pistons vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Pistons have gone 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulls have played 10 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, Pistons games have hit the over five times out of 10 chances.

Bulls games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).

Against the spread, Detroit has performed better when playing at home, covering four times in six home games, and three times in five road games.

When playing at home, the Pistons eclipse the over/under 66.7% of the time (four of six games). They've hit the over in 20% of games on the road (one of five contests).

Chicago's winning percentage against the spread at home is .833 (5-0-1). On the road, it is .500 (2-2-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Bulls' games have finished above the over/under at home (66.7%, four of six) compared to on the road (50%, two of four).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham's numbers on the season are 27.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 9.9 assists per game, shooting 43.6% from the field and 28.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Duren is averaging 19.4 points, 12 boards and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Isaiah Stewart is averaging 10.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.2 steals and 2.1 blocked shots (fourth in NBA).

Duncan Robinson averages 11.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 39.2% from downtown, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Ron Holland II's numbers on the season are 9.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 40.9% from the floor and 30.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Bulls Leaders

Per game, Josh Giddey gets the Bulls 21.4 points, 9.6 boards and 9.3 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Nikola Vucevic's numbers on the season are 17.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He is draining 52.8% of his shots from the field and 48.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 treys.

The Bulls get 13.5 points per game from Tre Jones, plus 4.2 boards and 5.5 assists.

Kevin Huerter averages 14.1 points, 4.1 boards and 3.1 assists. He is sinking 50% of his shots from the floor and 34% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Matas Buzelis' numbers on the season are 14.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He is making 47.7% of his shots from the floor and 40% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 treys.

