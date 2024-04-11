Pistons vs. Bulls NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 11

Pistons vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024

Thursday, April 11, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: BSDETX and NBCS-CHI

The Detroit Pistons (13-66) are 9.5-point underdogs as they attempt to end a six-game home losing streak when they square off against the Chicago Bulls (37-42) on Thursday, April 11, 2024 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDETX and NBCS-CHI. The matchup's point total is set at 220.

Pistons vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -9.5 -110 -110 220 -110 -110 -455 +350

Pistons vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulls win (68.4%)

Pistons vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Bulls have put together a 37-40-2 record against the spread this season.

The Pistons have played 79 games, with 38 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Bulls have hit the over 43 times this season.

Pistons games this year have gone over the total in 38 of 79 opportunities (48.1%).

Against the spread, Chicago has played worse when playing at home, covering 18 times in 41 home games, and 19 times in 38 road games.

The Bulls have eclipsed the over/under in 21 of 41 home games (51.2%). They've fared better in away games, eclipsing the total in 22 of 38 matchups (57.9%).

Detroit has been better against the spread on the road (20-19-1) than at home (18-21-0) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Pistons games have gone over 16 of 39 times at home (41%), and 22 of 40 away (55%).

Bulls Leaders

DeMar DeRozan averages 23.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Nikola Vucevic averages 17.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Coby White averages 19.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Andre Drummond's numbers on the season are 8.4 points, 9.0 boards and 0.5 assists per contest, shooting 55.6% from the field.

Ayo Dosunmu averages 12.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists, shooting 50.1% from the field and 40.3% from downtown, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 22.7 points for the Pistons, plus 4.3 boards and 7.5 assists.

Jalen Duren averages 13.7 points, 11.6 boards and 2.4 assists. He is also making 61.6% of his shots from the floor (sixth in league).

The Pistons are receiving 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Jaden Ivey.

The Pistons are receiving 8.8 points, 6.4 boards and 1.9 assists per game from Ausar Thompson.

The Pistons get 10.9 points per game from Isaiah Stewart, plus 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Watch FanDuel TV's new NBA show “Run It Back” with Lou Williams, Shams Charania, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the FanDuel Youtube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.