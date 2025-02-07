Pistons vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 7

Pistons vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and FDSDET

Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons (25-26) are 2.5-point underdogs against Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers (20-30) Friday, February 7, 2025 at Little Caesars Arena. The game tips off at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-PH, and FDSDET. The matchup has an over/under set at 223.5 points.

Pistons vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -2.5 223.5 -142 +120

Pistons vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (60%)

Pistons vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers have covered the spread 20 times in 50 games with a set spread.

In the Pistons' 51 games this year, they have 26 wins against the spread.

76ers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 27 times out of 51 chances this season.

Pistons games this year have gone over the total in 27 of 51 opportunities (52.9%).

Philadelphia has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered nine times in 26 games when playing at home, and it has covered 11 times in 24 games when playing on the road.

The 76ers have gone over the over/under less often when playing at home, hitting the over in 14 of 26 home matchups (53.8%). In road games, they have hit the over in 13 of 24 games (54.2%).

Detroit's winning percentage against the spread at home is .440 (11-12-2). On the road, it is .577 (15-10-1).

Looking at the over/under, Pistons games have gone over 13 of 25 times at home (52%), and 14 of 26 away (53.8%).

76ers Leaders

Maxey is averaging 27.9 points, 6.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds.

Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 14.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 45.6% from the field and 29.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made treys per contest.

Guerschon Yabusele averages 11.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2 assists.

Paul George is averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Quentin Grimes is averaging 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Pistons Leaders

Cunningham is averaging 25.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 9.4 assists for the Pistons.

Jalen Duren's numbers on the season are 10.7 points, 10 boards and 2.3 assists per game. He is draining 69.8% of his shots from the field (fourth in NBA).

The Pistons get 13 points per game from Tobias Harris, plus 6 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

The Pistons are getting 14.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game from Dennis Schroder.

Malik Beasley averages 16 points, 2.9 boards and 1.8 assists. He is sinking 43% of his shots from the floor and 40.8% from beyond the arc, with 3.7 treys per game (fourth in league).

