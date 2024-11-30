Pistons vs. 76ers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 30

Pistons vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: NBCS-PH+ and FDSDET

The Philadelphia 76ers (3-14) visit the Detroit Pistons (9-12) after losing six road games in a row. The Pistons are favored by just 2 points in the contest, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 30, 2024. The matchup has an over/under of 217.5.

Pistons vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -2 217.5 -136 +116

Pistons vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 76ers win (68.4%)

Pistons vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread 10 times in 21 games with a set spread.

The 76ers have played 17 games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, nine of the Pistons' games have gone over the point total out of 17 chances.

The 76ers have eclipsed the over/under 52.9% of the time this year (nine of 17 games with a set point total).

Detroit has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered four times in nine games at home, and it has covered six times in 12 games on the road.

Looking at over/unders, the Pistons hit the over more consistently at home, as they've eclipsed the total four times in nine opportunities this season (44.4%). On the road, they have hit the over five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Philadelphia has a lower winning percentage at home (.222, 2-7-0 record) than on the road (.250, 2-6-0).

76ers games have finished above the over/under 55.6% of the time at home (five of nine), and 50% of the time away (four of eight).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham is averaging 23.5 points, 7.2 boards and 9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jaden Ivey is averaging 18.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Tobias Harris is averaging 13.9 points, 7.1 boards and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1 block.

Jalen Duren is averaging 9.1 points, 2.5 assists and 10.1 rebounds.

Malik Beasley is averaging 15.7 points, 1.9 assists and 2.9 boards.

76ers Leaders

Per game, Tyrese Maxey gives the 76ers 25.7 points, 3.1 boards and 4.4 assists. He also averages 2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jared McCain averages 16.5 points, 2.4 boards and 2.7 assists. He is also sinking 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per game.

The 76ers receive 12.6 points per game from Kelly Oubre Jr., plus 5 boards and 1.4 assists.

The 76ers receive 9.9 points per game from Guerschon Yabusele, plus 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Andre Drummond averages 8.3 points, 8.5 boards and 0.6 assists. He is draining 52% of his shots from the floor.

