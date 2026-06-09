Pirates vs Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 9

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in MLB action on Tuesday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pirates vs Dodgers Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (34-32) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (42-24)

Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Tuesday, June 9, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and SportsNet LA

Pirates vs Dodgers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-112) | LAD: (-104)

PIT: (-112) | LAD: (-104) Spread: PIT: +1.5 (-196) | LAD: -1.5 (+162)

PIT: +1.5 (-196) | LAD: -1.5 (+162) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Pirates vs Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 6-5, 3.09 ERA vs Eric Lauer (Dodgers) - 2-5, 5.74 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Paul Skenes (6-5) to the mound, while Eric Lauer (2-5) will answer the bell for the Dodgers. Skenes' team is 5-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Skenes' team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-6. The Dodgers have a 3-5-0 ATS record in Lauer's eight starts with a set spread. The Dodgers were the moneyline underdog for two Lauer starts this season -- they lost both.

Pirates vs Dodgers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (55.7%)

Pirates vs Dodgers Moneyline

The Pirates vs Dodgers moneyline has Pittsburgh as a -112 favorite, while Los Angeles is a -104 underdog on the road.

Pirates vs Dodgers Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Pirates. The Dodgers are +162 to cover, while the Pirates are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Pirates vs Dodgers Over/Under

The Pirates-Dodgers game on June 9 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Dodgers Betting Trends

The Pirates have been chosen as favorites in 37 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (59.5%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has a record of 20-15 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -112 or more on the moneyline.

The Pirates' games have gone over the total in 36 of their 65 opportunities.

The Pirates are 32-33-0 against the spread in their 65 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers are the moneyline underdog for the first time this season.

Los Angeles has yet to play as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Dodgers have played in 66 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-38-0).

The Dodgers have collected a 34-32-0 record ATS this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .391 this season while batting .263 with 46 walks and 42 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .414.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 85th in slugging.

Brandon Lowe has 58 hits, which leads Pittsburgh batters this season. He's batting .252 with 31 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .522 with an on-base percentage of .336.

His batting average is 79th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 75th, and his slugging percentage 19th.

Oneil Cruz is batting .264 with a .472 slugging percentage and 44 RBI this year.

Spencer Horwitz is batting .286 with a .387 OBP and 27 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.

Horwitz heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages has racked up 70 hits with a .522 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Dodgers. He's batting .283 and with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 30th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

Shohei Ohtani leads his team with 70 hits and a .417 on-base percentage, with a team-high .522 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .302.

His batting average is 16th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 19th in slugging.

Freddie Freeman is batting .280 with 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 31 walks.

Kyle Tucker is batting .236 with 15 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 33 walks.

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