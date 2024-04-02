Phillies vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

On Wednesday in MLB, the Philadelphia Phillies are playing the Cincinnati Reds.

Phillies vs Reds Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (2-3) vs. Cincinnati Reds (3-2)

Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: BSOH

Phillies vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-172) | CIN: (+144)

PHI: (-172) | CIN: (+144) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+120) | CIN: +1.5 (-144)

PHI: -1.5 (+120) | CIN: +1.5 (-144) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Phillies vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 0-0, 00.00 ERA vs Frankie Montás (Reds) - 1-0, 00.00 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Zack Wheeler versus the Reds and Frankie Montas. Wheeler and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Wheeler's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Montas has started only one game with a set spread, which the Reds covered. The Reds have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Montas starts this season.

Phillies vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (69.7%)

Phillies vs Reds Moneyline

The Phillies vs Reds moneyline has Philadelphia as a -172 favorite, while Cincinnati is a +144 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Reds Spread

The Phillies are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Reds. The Phillies are +120 to cover the spread, while the Reds are -144.

Phillies vs Reds Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Phillies-Reds on April 3, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Phillies vs Reds Betting Trends

The Phillies were favorites in 113 games last season and came away with the win 68 times (60.2%) in those contests.

Last season Philadelphia came away with a win 26 times in 42 chances when named as a favorite of at least -172 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents hit the over in 77 of their 171 games with a total last season.

The Reds won 50% of the games last season they were the moneyline underdog (57-57).

In games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer last year, Cincinnati went 11-14 (44%).

The Reds combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 79 times last season for a 79-78-1 record against the over/under.

Phillies Player Leaders

Last season, Kyle Schwarber finished with 47 home runs, 104 RBI and a batting average of .197 last season.

Trea Turner had an OPS of .778, fueled by an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .459.

Last season, Alec Bohm finished with 20 home runs, 97 RBI and a batting average of .274 last season.

Bryce Harper finished with an OBP of .401 and 134 total hits.

Reds Player Leaders

Spencer Steer racked up an on-base percentage of .356 and a slugging percentage of .464 a season ago.

Jeimer Candelario racked up 127 hits with a .251 batting average.

Jonathan India had 23 doubles, 17 home runs and 52 walks while hitting .244 last season.

Jake Fraley hit .256 with 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 37 walks.

Phillies vs Reds Head to Head

4/2/2024: 9-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/1/2024: 6-3 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-3 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/15/2023: 13-0 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

13-0 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/14/2023: 8-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/13/2023: 6-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/9/2023: 6-4 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

6-4 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/8/2023: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/7/2023: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/25/2022: 4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290) 8/24/2022: 7-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

