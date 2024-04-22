Phillies vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 23

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The Philadelphia Phillies will face the Cincinnati Reds in MLB action on Tuesday.

Phillies vs Reds Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (15-8) vs. Cincinnati Reds (12-10)

Date: Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-130) | CIN: (+110)

PHI: (-130) | CIN: (+110) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+128) | CIN: +1.5 (-154)

PHI: -1.5 (+128) | CIN: +1.5 (-154) Total: 9 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Phillies vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 1-2, 2.53 ERA vs Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 1-2, 2.70 ERA

The probable starters are Cristopher Sanchez (1-2) for the Phillies and Andrew Abbott (1-2) for the Reds. Sanchez's team has not covered in any of his four starts with a spread this season. Sanchez's team is 1-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Reds have a 2-2-0 record against the spread in Abbott's starts. The Reds have a 1-2 record in Abbott's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (54.6%)

Phillies vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Reds-Phillies, Cincinnati is the underdog at +110, and Philadelphia is -130 playing on the road.

Phillies vs Reds Spread

The Phillies are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Reds. The Phillies are +128 to cover the spread, while the Reds are -154.

Phillies vs Reds Over/Under

Phillies versus Reds on April 23 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -104 and the under set at -118.

Phillies vs Reds Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 18 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (72.2%) in those contests.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win 12 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by bookmakers in nine of 22 chances this season.

The Phillies are 11-11-0 against the spread in their 22 games that had a posted line this season.

The Reds are 1-6 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 14.3% of those games).

Cincinnati is 1-3 (winning just 25% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Reds have played in 21 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-8-0).

The Reds have a 10-11-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.6% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia in OBP (.396) this season, fueled by 23 hits. He has a .295 batting average and a slugging percentage of .500.

Among all qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 30th in slugging.

Bohm hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .333 with three doubles, two home runs, six walks and 10 RBI.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.479) thanks to 10 extra-base hits. He's batting .330 with an on-base percentage of .382.

His batting average ranks 12th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 33rd, and his slugging percentage 46th.

Turner brings an 11-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .395 with six doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Kyle Schwarber is batting .209 with a .419 slugging percentage and 12 RBI this year.

Brandon Marsh leads Philadelphia with 19 hits, batting .275 this season with seven extra-base hits.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has totaled 22 hits, a team-high for the Reds. He's batting .293 and slugging .613 with an on-base percentage of .398.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer has a .409 OBP while slugging .513. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .295.

He is currently 39th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Jake Fraley is batting .340 with four doubles, a home run and five walks.

Tyler Stephenson is batting .204 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Phillies vs Reds Head to Head

4/22/2024: 7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/2/2024: 9-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/1/2024: 6-3 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-3 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/14/2023: 8-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/13/2023: 6-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/9/2023: 6-4 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

6-4 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/8/2023: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/7/2023: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/17/2022: 1-0 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

1-0 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/16/2022: 11-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

