76ers vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 20

76ers vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 20, 2025

Saturday, December 20, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: KFAA and NBCS-PH

The Philadelphia 76ers (15-11) are favored by 2 points against the Dallas Mavericks (11-17) on Saturday, December 20, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on KFAA and NBCS-PH. The matchup has an over/under set at 227.5 points.

76ers vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -2 227.5 -130 +110

76ers vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (50.4%)

76ers vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The 76ers have covered the spread 14 times this season (14-11-1).

The Mavericks are 13-14-1 against the spread this year.

Games involving the 76ers have hit the over 12 times out of 28 chances this season.

Mavericks games this season have gone over the total in 14 of 28 opportunities (50%).

Philadelphia sports a worse record against the spread when playing at home (6-8-1) than it does in road games (8-3-0).

The 76ers have gone over the over/under in six of 15 home games (40%). They've fared better on the road, going over the total in six of 11 matchups (54.5%).

Against the spread, Dallas has been better at home (8-8-1) than on the road (5-6-0).

Looking at the over/under, Mavericks games have finished over eight of 17 times at home (47.1%), and six of 11 away (54.5%).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey averages 31.4 points, 4.6 boards and 7.3 assists, shooting 46.6% from the field and 39.6% from downtown, with 3.8 made treys per contest (second in NBA).

VJ Edgecombe is averaging 15.6 points, 4 assists and 5.5 boards.

Quentin Grimes is averaging 15.7 points, 4.3 assists and 4 rebounds.

Andre Drummond averages 7.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists, shooting 53.2% from the floor.

Joel Embiid's numbers on the season are 20.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 42.1% from the floor and 22.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg's numbers on the season are 18.6 points, 6.4 boards and 3.6 assists per game. He is also sinking 47.8% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, P.J. Washington gives the Mavericks 16 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks.

The Mavericks are receiving 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Naji Marshall.

Max Christie averages 11.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He is draining 48% of his shots from the field and 45.9% from beyond the arc (sixth in league), with 2.4 triples per contest.

Brandon Williams averages 10.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He is draining 39.6% of his shots from the floor.

