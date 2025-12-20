Duke vs Texas Tech College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 20

JT Toppin and the Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-3) are up against Cameron Boozer and the Duke Blue Devils (11-0) on December 20, 2025 at Madison Square Garden.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Duke vs. Texas Tech Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 20, 2025

Saturday, December 20, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

Duke vs. Texas Tech Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (71%)

Take a look at the betting trends and insights below before placing a bet on Saturday's Duke-Texas Tech spread (Duke -8.5) or over/under (153.5 points).

Duke vs. Texas Tech: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke has compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Texas Tech has put together a 3-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread last year, the Blue Devils performed worse when played at home, covering 11 times in 17 home games, and nine times in 11 road games.

The Red Raiders' winning percentage against the spread at home was .556 (10-8-0) last season. Away, it was .700 (7-3-0).

Duke vs. Texas Tech: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has been named as the moneyline favorite five times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Blue Devils have been a -481 moneyline favorite on three occasions this season and won every game.

Texas Tech has been listed as the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Red Raiders have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +360 or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Duke has a 82.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Duke vs. Texas Tech Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke averages 87.7 points per game (37th in college basketball) while allowing 60.8 per contest (fourth in college basketball). It has a +296 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 26.9 points per game.

Boozer's team-leading 23.3 points per game ranks first in the nation.

Texas Tech has a +107 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.7 points per game. It is putting up 83.6 points per game, 80th in college basketball, and is allowing 73.9 per outing to rank 205th in college basketball.

Toppin is ranked seventh in the country with a team-leading 21.9 points per game.

The Blue Devils come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 11.5 boards. They are pulling down 40.5 rebounds per game (sixth in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.0 per outing.

Boozer is 17th in college basketball play with 10.2 rebounds per game to lead the Blue Devils.

The Red Raiders average 34.9 rebounds per game (102nd in college basketball) while allowing 31.9 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.0 boards per game.

Toppin tops the team with 10.6 rebounds per game (10th in college basketball).

Duke scores 108.4 points per 100 possessions (31st in college basketball), while allowing 75.1 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball).

The Red Raiders rank 76th in college basketball averaging 104.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 185th, allowing 91.9 points per 100 possessions.

