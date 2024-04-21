Phillies vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 22

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

On Monday in MLB, the Philadelphia Phillies are playing the Cincinnati Reds.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Phillies vs Reds Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (14-8) vs. Cincinnati Reds (12-9)

Date: Monday, April 22, 2024

Monday, April 22, 2024 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: BSOH

Phillies vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-110) | CIN: (-106)

PHI: (-110) | CIN: (-106) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+142) | CIN: +1.5 (-172)

PHI: -1.5 (+142) | CIN: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Phillies vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suárez (Phillies) - 3-0, 1.73 ERA vs Hunter Greene (Reds) - 0-1, 4.35 ERA

The probable starters are Ranger Suarez (3-0) for the Phillies and Hunter Greene (0-1) for the Reds. Suarez's team has covered the spread in each of the four opportunities this season. Suarez has started three games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. The Reds failed to cover in each of Greene's four starts with a set spread. The Reds were the underdog on the moneyline for one Greene start this season -- they lost.

Phillies vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (54.4%)

Phillies vs Reds Moneyline

The Phillies vs Reds moneyline has Philadelphia as a -110 favorite, while Cincinnati is a -106 underdog at home.

Phillies vs Reds Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Reds. The Phillies are +142 to cover, and the Reds are -172.

Phillies vs Reds Over/Under

The Phillies-Reds contest on April 22 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -102 and the under at -120.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Reds Betting Trends

The Phillies have been victorious in 12, or 70.6%, of the 17 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Philadelphia has a record of 12-5 when favored by -110 or more this year.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in nine of 21 chances this season.

The Phillies are 10-11-0 against the spread in their 21 games that had a posted line this season.

The Reds have won one of the six games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (16.7%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, Cincinnati has gone 1-5 (16.7%).

The Reds have played in 20 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-7-0).

The Reds have a 10-10-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia with an OBP of .392, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .494. He's batting .337 on the season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 41st in slugging.

Turner has picked up at least one hit in 10 straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .405 with six doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Alec Bohm has four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 walks. He's batting .284 and slugging .486 with an on-base percentage of .391.

He ranks 58th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging in the majors.

Bohm has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .444 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Bryce Harper has collected 19 base hits, an OBP of .330 and a slugging percentage of .443 this season.

Harper takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .270 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and seven RBI.

Kyle Schwarber is batting .217 with a .327 OBP and 11 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has racked up 22 hits, a team-high for the Reds. He's batting .306 and slugging .639 with an on-base percentage of .412.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Spencer Steer's .416 on-base percentage and .533 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .307.

His batting average is 32nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is ninth, and he is 20th in slugging.

Jake Fraley is hitting .340 with four doubles, a home run and five walks.

Tyler Stephenson is batting .216 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Phillies vs Reds Head to Head

4/2/2024: 9-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/1/2024: 6-3 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-3 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/9/2023: 6-4 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

6-4 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/8/2023: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/7/2023: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/17/2022: 1-0 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

1-0 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/16/2022: 11-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

11-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/15/2022: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/15/2023: 13-0 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

13-0 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/14/2023: 8-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!