Phillies vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

MLB action on Monday includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Cincinnati Reds.
Phillies vs Reds Game Info
- Philadelphia Phillies (1-2) vs. Cincinnati Reds (2-1)
- Date: Monday, April 1, 2024
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: BSOH
Phillies vs Reds Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: PHI: (-142) | CIN: (+120)
- Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+140) | CIN: +1.5 (-170)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Phillies vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
The Phillies will look to Cristopher Sanchez against the Reds and Andrew Abbott. Sanchez and his team were 6-13-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Sanchez and his team were 7-7 when he pitched and they were the moneyline favorite. Last season in games Abbott pitched his team went 13-8-0 against the spread. Abbott and his team had a 9-3 record in games he pitched when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.
Phillies vs Reds Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Phillies win (61.8%)
Phillies vs Reds Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Phillies vs. Reds reveal Philadelphia as the favorite (-142) and Cincinnati as the underdog (+120) on the road.
Phillies vs Reds Spread
- The Phillies are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Reds. The Phillies are +140 to cover, and the Reds are -170.
Phillies vs Reds Over/Under
- The Phillies-Reds contest on April 1 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.
Phillies vs Reds Betting Trends
- The Phillies were chosen as favorites in 113 games last year and walked away with the win 68 times (60.2%) in those games.
- Last year, Philadelphia won 43 of 68 games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.
- The Phillies and their opponents hit the over in 77 of their 171 games with a total last season.
- The Reds went 57-57 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (winning 50% of those games).
- When it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer last year, Cincinnati went 34-33 (50.7%).
- The Reds played in 158 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 79 times (79-78-1).
Phillies Player Leaders
- Last season, Kyle Schwarber finished with 47 home runs, 104 RBI and a batting average of .197 last season.
- Trea Turner had an OPS of .778, fueled by an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .459.
- Alec Bohm ended his last campaign with 153 hits, an OBP of .327, plus a slugging percentage of .437.
- Bryce Harper had 134 hits and an OBP of .401.
Reds Player Leaders
- Spencer Steer accumulated a .356 on-base percentage and a .464 slugging percentage last season.
- Jeimer Candelario had 127 hits with a .251 batting average.
- Jonathan India hit .244 with 23 doubles, 17 home runs and 52 walks a season ago.
- Jake Fraley hit .256 with 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 37 walks.
