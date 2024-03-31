Phillies vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

MLB action on Monday includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Cincinnati Reds.

Phillies vs Reds Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (1-2) vs. Cincinnati Reds (2-1)

Date: Monday, April 1, 2024

Monday, April 1, 2024 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: BSOH

Phillies vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-142) | CIN: (+120)

PHI: (-142) | CIN: (+120) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+140) | CIN: +1.5 (-170)

PHI: -1.5 (+140) | CIN: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Phillies vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Phillies will look to Cristopher Sanchez against the Reds and Andrew Abbott. Sanchez and his team were 6-13-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Sanchez and his team were 7-7 when he pitched and they were the moneyline favorite. Last season in games Abbott pitched his team went 13-8-0 against the spread. Abbott and his team had a 9-3 record in games he pitched when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Phillies vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (61.8%)

Phillies vs Reds Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Phillies vs. Reds reveal Philadelphia as the favorite (-142) and Cincinnati as the underdog (+120) on the road.

Phillies vs Reds Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Reds. The Phillies are +140 to cover, and the Reds are -170.

Phillies vs Reds Over/Under

The Phillies-Reds contest on April 1 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Phillies vs Reds Betting Trends

The Phillies were chosen as favorites in 113 games last year and walked away with the win 68 times (60.2%) in those games.

Last year, Philadelphia won 43 of 68 games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents hit the over in 77 of their 171 games with a total last season.

The Reds went 57-57 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (winning 50% of those games).

When it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer last year, Cincinnati went 34-33 (50.7%).

The Reds played in 158 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 79 times (79-78-1).

Phillies Player Leaders

Last season, Kyle Schwarber finished with 47 home runs, 104 RBI and a batting average of .197 last season.

Trea Turner had an OPS of .778, fueled by an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .459.

Alec Bohm ended his last campaign with 153 hits, an OBP of .327, plus a slugging percentage of .437.

Bryce Harper had 134 hits and an OBP of .401.

Reds Player Leaders

Spencer Steer accumulated a .356 on-base percentage and a .464 slugging percentage last season.

Jeimer Candelario had 127 hits with a .251 batting average.

Jonathan India hit .244 with 23 doubles, 17 home runs and 52 walks a season ago.

Jake Fraley hit .256 with 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 37 walks.

