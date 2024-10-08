Phillies vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLDS Game 3 on Oct. 8

Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Philadelphia Phillies play the New York Mets for Game 3 of the NLDS.

Phillies vs Mets Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (95-67) vs. New York Mets (89-73)

Date: Tuesday, October 8, 2024

Tuesday, October 8, 2024 Time: 5:08 p.m. ET

5:08 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: Fox Sports 1

Phillies vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-116) | NYM: (-102)

PHI: (-116) | NYM: (-102) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+150) | NYM: +1.5 (-182)

PHI: -1.5 (+150) | NYM: +1.5 (-182) Total: 7 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Phillies vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 14-8, 3.57 ERA vs Sean Manaea (Mets) - 12-6, 3.47 ERA

The probable pitchers are Aaron Nola (14-8, 3.57 ERA) for the Phillies and Sean Manaea (12-6, 3.47 ERA) for the Mets. Nola's team is 14-19-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Nola starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 19-7. When Manaea starts, the Mets are 19-13-0 against the spread. The Mets are 6-3 in Manaea's nine starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (54.2%)

Phillies vs Mets Moneyline

The Phillies vs Mets moneyline has Philadelphia as a -116 favorite, while New York is a -102 underdog at home.

Phillies vs Mets Spread

The Mets are at +1.5 on the runline against the Phillies. The Mets are -182 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are +150.

Phillies vs Mets Over/Under

The over/under for the Phillies versus Mets contest on Oct. 8 has been set at 7, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Phillies vs Mets Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 123 games this year and have walked away with the win 77 times (62.6%) in those games.

Philadelphia has a record of 75-45 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 78 of 159 chances this season.

The Phillies have posted a record of 73-86-0 against the spread this season.

The Mets have been the moneyline underdog 65 total times this season. They've finished 29-36 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, New York has a 27-32 record (winning 45.8% of its games).

In the 162 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Mets, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 83 times (83-74-5).

The Mets have put together an 82-80-0 record ATS this season (covering 50.6% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber is batting .248 with 22 doubles, 38 home runs and 106 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .366 and a slugging percentage of .485.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 79th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 21st in slugging.

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in OBP (.373), slugging percentage (.525) and total hits (157) this season. He's batting .285.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 17th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Harper has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a double, a home run, six walks and two RBI.

Alec Bohm has collected 155 base hits, an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .448 this season.

Nicholas Castellanos has been key for Philadelphia with 154 hits, an OBP of .311 plus a slugging percentage of .431.

Castellanos takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with a triple, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor has accumulated 169 hits with a .500 slugging percentage, both team-high statistics for the Mets. He's batting .273 and with an on-base percentage of .344.

He ranks 34th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Pete Alonso has 31 doubles, 34 home runs and 70 walks while hitting .240. He's slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 102nd in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Nimmo has 25 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 77 walks while hitting .224.

Jesse Winker has a .360 on-base percentage to pace his team.

Phillies vs Mets Head to Head

10/6/2024: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 10/5/2024: 6-2 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-2 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 9/22/2024: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/21/2024: 6-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/20/2024: 12-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

12-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/19/2024: 10-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/15/2024: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/14/2024: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/13/2024: 11-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

11-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/9/2024: 6-5 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

