Phillies vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 31

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The MLB slate on Saturday includes the Philadelphia Phillies facing the Atlanta Braves.

Phillies vs Braves Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (79-56) vs. Atlanta Braves (74-61)

Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024

Saturday, August 31, 2024 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: FOX

Phillies vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-166) | ATL: (+140)

PHI: (-166) | ATL: (+140) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+132) | ATL: +1.5 (-160)

PHI: -1.5 (+132) | ATL: +1.5 (-160) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Phillies vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 12-6, 2.74 ERA vs Max Fried (Braves) - 8-7, 3.50 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (12-6) to the mound, while Max Fried (8-7) will get the nod for the Braves. Wheeler and his team are 12-12-0 ATS this season when he starts. Wheeler's team is 14-8 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Braves have an 11-12-0 ATS record in Fried's 23 starts with a set spread. The Braves have been the moneyline underdog in three of Fried's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those games.

Phillies vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (57.8%)

Phillies vs Braves Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Phillies vs. Braves reveal Philadelphia as the favorite (-166) and Atlanta as the underdog (+140) on the road.

Phillies vs Braves Spread

The Braves are at +1.5 on the runline against the Phillies. The Braves are -160 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are +132.

Phillies vs Braves Over/Under

Phillies versus Braves, on August 31, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Phillies vs Braves Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 99 games this season and have come away with the win 61 times (61.6%) in those contests.

This season Philadelphia has been victorious 37 times in 52 chances when named as a favorite of at least -166 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 61 of 130 chances this season.

The Phillies are 62-68-0 against the spread in their 130 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves are 12-11 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 52.2% of those games).

Atlanta has played as a moneyline underdog of +140 or longer in just two games this season, which it lost both.

The Braves have played in 133 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-79-4).

The Braves have put together a 62-71-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.6% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia with a slugging percentage of .462, fueled by 59 extra-base hits. He has a .290 batting average and an on-base percentage of .343.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 40th in slugging.

Bryce Harper leads the Phillies in OBP (.372) and total hits (128) this season. He's batting .282 while slugging .526.

He is 24th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Harper has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with three doubles, four walks and an RBI.

Kyle Schwarber is batting .240 with a .454 slugging percentage and 82 RBI this year.

Nicholas Castellanos has been key for Philadelphia with 128 hits, an OBP of .302 plus a slugging percentage of .422.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna has 157 hits with a .382 on-base percentage and a .581 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Braves. He's batting .309.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks fifth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Ozuna enters this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .400 with three doubles, three walks and four RBI.

Matt Olson is hitting .236 with 31 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 52 walks. He's slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .315.

His batting average is 109th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 89th, and he is 51st in slugging.

Jorge Soler is hitting .232 with 25 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 60 walks.

Orlando Arcia is batting .228 with 21 doubles, 15 home runs and 34 walks.

Phillies vs Braves Head to Head

8/30/2024: 7-2 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-2 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/29/2024: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/22/2024: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/21/2024: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/20/2024: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/7/2024: 6-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/6/2024: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/5/2024: 8-6 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-6 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 3/31/2024: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 3/30/2024: 12-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

