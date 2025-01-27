Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl History: Appearances, Wins, Losses, and All-Time Record
The 2025 Super Bowl is set.
Super Bowl LIX pits the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of the 2023 Super Bowl.
Ahead of Super Bowl LIX on February 9th, let's break down the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl history, including their appearances, wins, losses, and all-time record.
Eagles Super Bowl History
Eagles Super Bowl Appearances
Including this year's Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles have 5 Super Bowl appearances.
Here is a full list of Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl appearances:
- Super Bowl XV (1981)
- Super Bowl XXXVIII (2005)
- Super Bowl LII (2018)
- Super Bowl LVII (2023)
- Super Bowl LIX (2025)
Eagles Super Bowl Wins
The Philadelphia Eagles only have one Super Bowl win:
- Super Bowl LII (2018): Eagles 41, Patriots 33
Eagles Super Bowl Losses
The Philadelphia Eagles have lost 3 Super Bowls.
Here is a full list of Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl losses:
- Super Bowl XV (1981): Raiders 27, Eagles 10
- Super Bowl XXXVIII (2005): Patriots 24, Eagles 21
- Super Bowl LVII (2023): Chiefs 38, Eagles 35
Eagles Super Bowl All-Time Record
The Philadelphia Eagles have a 1-3 all-time record in the Super Bowl.
Below is a full breakdown of the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl all-time record.
Super Bowl
Year
Winning Team
Score
Losing Team
|XV
|1981
|Raiders
|27-10
|Eagles
|XXXVIII
|2005
|Patriots
|24-21
|Eagles
|LII
|2018
|Eagles
|41-33
|Patriots
|LVII
|2023
|Chiefs
|38-35
|Eagles
