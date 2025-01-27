Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl History: Appearances, Wins, Losses, and All-Time Record

The 2025 Super Bowl is set.

Super Bowl LIX pits the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of the 2023 Super Bowl.

Ahead of Super Bowl LIX on February 9th, let's break down the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl history, including their appearances, wins, losses, and all-time record.

Eagles Super Bowl History

Eagles Super Bowl Appearances

Including this year's Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles have 5 Super Bowl appearances.

Here is a full list of Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl appearances:

Super Bowl XV (1981)

Super Bowl XXXVIII (2005)

Super Bowl LII (2018)

Super Bowl LVII (2023)

Super Bowl LIX (2025)

Eagles Super Bowl Wins

The Philadelphia Eagles only have one Super Bowl win:

Super Bowl LII (2018): Eagles 41, Patriots 33

Eagles Super Bowl Losses

The Philadelphia Eagles have lost 3 Super Bowls.

Here is a full list of Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl losses:

Super Bowl XV (1981): Raiders 27, Eagles 10

Raiders 27, Eagles 10 Super Bowl XXXVIII (2005): Patriots 24, Eagles 21

Patriots 24, Eagles 21 Super Bowl LVII (2023): Chiefs 38, Eagles 35

Eagles Super Bowl All-Time Record

The Philadelphia Eagles have a 1-3 all-time record in the Super Bowl.

Below is a full breakdown of the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl all-time record.

Super Bowl Year Winning Team Score Losing Team XV 1981 Raiders 27-10 Eagles XXXVIII 2005 Patriots 24-21 Eagles LII 2018 Eagles 41-33 Patriots LVII 2023 Chiefs 38-35 Eagles

Super Bowl LIX Betting Odds

Below are the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LIX betting odds, according to the Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

A full list of Super Bowl odds can be found via the NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Which bets stand out to you this week? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.