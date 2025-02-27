NFL
Philadelphia Eagles Odds to Win 2026 Super Bowl
Odds updated as of 1:32 p.m.
Right now, the Philadelphia Eagles carry the best odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl (+600).
Before you make your wager, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's Philadelphia Eagles futures odds.
Eagles Postseason Odds
- Odds to win the Super Bowl: +600 (Bet $100 to win $600)
Eagles Stats Insights (2024)
- On defense, the Eagles were a top-five unit last season, ranking best by allowing only 278.4 yards per game. They ranked eighth on offense (367.2 yards per game).
- On the defensive side of the ball, the Eagles were a top-five unit last season, ranking second-best by surrendering just 17.8 points per game. They ranked seventh on offense (27.2 points per game).
- Philadelphia had the best pass defense last season (174.2 passing yards allowed per game), but it ranked fourth-worst on offense (187.9 passing yards per game).
- The Eagles ranked 10th in run defense last season (104.2 rushing yards allowed per game), but they played really well on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 179.3 rushing yards per game.
- Philadelphia sported the 10th-ranked offense last season in terms of third-down efficiency (41.7% conversion rate), and it was more effective on defense, ranking third-best with a 35.5% third-down percentage allowed.
- The Eagles had the best defense in the NFL in terms of yards per play allowed (4.7) last season, while their offense ranked 11th, picking up 5.6 yards per play.
- With 26 forced turnovers (sixth in NFL) against 15 turnovers committed (sixth in NFL), Philadelphia (+11) owned the sixth-ranked turnover margin in the league last season.
Eagles Offseason Additions
Name
Position
2024 GP
Former Team
|KJ Henry
|DE
|1
|Cowboys
Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl
- Philadelphia Eagles (+600)
- Kansas City Chiefs (+650)
- Baltimore Ravens (+700)
- Buffalo Bills (+750)
- Detroit Lions (+950)
- San Francisco 49ers (+1200)
- Cincinnati Bengals (+1900)
- Green Bay Packers (+2000)
- Washington Commanders (+2400)
- Houston Texans (+2800)
- Los Angeles Chargers (+3200)
- Minnesota Vikings (+3200)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3400)
- Chicago Bears (+4100)
- Los Angeles Rams (+4200)
- Seattle Seahawks (+4300)
- Miami Dolphins (+4500)
- Denver Broncos (+4600)
- Arizona Cardinals (+4900)
- Dallas Cowboys (+5000)
- Atlanta Falcons (+5000)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (+6500)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (+7500)
- Indianapolis Colts (+8000)
- New England Patriots (+10000)
- New Orleans Saints (+13000)
- Cleveland Browns (+13000)
- Carolina Panthers (+16000)
- New York Jets (+17000)
- Las Vegas Raiders (+20000)
- Tennessee Titans (+20000)
- New York Giants (+20000)