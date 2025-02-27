Philadelphia Eagles Odds to Win 2026 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 1:32 p.m.

Right now, the Philadelphia Eagles carry the best odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl (+600).

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's Philadelphia Eagles futures odds.

Eagles Postseason Odds

Odds to win the Super Bowl: +600 (Bet $100 to win $600)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Eagles Stats Insights (2024)

On defense, the Eagles were a top-five unit last season, ranking best by allowing only 278.4 yards per game. They ranked eighth on offense (367.2 yards per game).

On the defensive side of the ball, the Eagles were a top-five unit last season, ranking second-best by surrendering just 17.8 points per game. They ranked seventh on offense (27.2 points per game).

Philadelphia had the best pass defense last season (174.2 passing yards allowed per game), but it ranked fourth-worst on offense (187.9 passing yards per game).

The Eagles ranked 10th in run defense last season (104.2 rushing yards allowed per game), but they played really well on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 179.3 rushing yards per game.

Philadelphia sported the 10th-ranked offense last season in terms of third-down efficiency (41.7% conversion rate), and it was more effective on defense, ranking third-best with a 35.5% third-down percentage allowed.

The Eagles had the best defense in the NFL in terms of yards per play allowed (4.7) last season, while their offense ranked 11th, picking up 5.6 yards per play.

With 26 forced turnovers (sixth in NFL) against 15 turnovers committed (sixth in NFL), Philadelphia (+11) owned the sixth-ranked turnover margin in the league last season.

Eagles Offseason Additions

Name Position 2024 GP Former Team KJ Henry DE 1 Cowboys

Bet on Philadelphia Eagles on FanDuel today!

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl