Penn State vs UCLA Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

College football's Saturday schedule includes the Penn State Nittany Lions facing the UCLA Bruins.

NCAA football odds and spreads

Penn State vs UCLA Odds & Spread

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets

Moneyline: Penn State: (-4000) | UCLA: (+1500)

Penn State: (-4000) | UCLA: (+1500) Spread: Penn State: -24.5 (-115) | UCLA: +24.5 (-105)

Penn State: -24.5 (-115) | UCLA: +24.5 (-105) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Penn State vs UCLA Betting Trends

Penn State has no wins against the spread this season.

Penn State has yet to win ATS (0-3) when playing as at least 24.5-point favorites this year.

This season, three of Penn State's four games have hit the over.

UCLA has one win against the spread this season.

One of UCLA's four games has gone over the point total.

Penn State vs UCLA Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nittany Lions win (90.5%)

Penn State vs UCLA Point Spread

UCLA is listed as an underdog by 24.5 points (-105 odds), and Penn State, the favorite, is -115 to cover.

Penn State vs UCLA Over/Under

An over/under of 49.5 has been set for Penn State-UCLA on Oct. 4, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Penn State vs UCLA Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Penn State-UCLA, Penn State is the favorite at -4000, and UCLA is +1500.

Penn State vs. UCLA Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Penn State 39.0 34 11.8 9 54.3 4 UCLA 14.3 134 31.3 96 50.8 4

Penn State vs. UCLA Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California Stadium: Rose Bowl

