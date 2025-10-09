Penn State vs Northwestern Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

College football's Saturday schedule includes the Penn State Nittany Lions facing the Northwestern Wildcats.

Penn State vs Northwestern Odds & Spread

Penn State vs Northwestern Betting Trends

Penn State hasn't won a game against the spread this season.

Penn State has no wins ATS (0-4) as a 22.5-point favorite or greater this year.

This year, four of Penn State's five games have gone over the point total.

Northwestern is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

Northwestern has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 22.5-point underdog or greater this year.

One Northwestern game (out of five) has hit the over this season.

Penn State vs Northwestern Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nittany Lions win (89.5%)

Penn State vs Northwestern Point Spread

Penn State is favored by 22.5 points over Northwestern. Penn State is -105 to cover the spread, with Northwestern being -115.

Penn State vs Northwestern Over/Under

An over/under of 47.5 has been set for Penn State-Northwestern on Oct. 11, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Penn State vs Northwestern Moneyline

Penn State is a -2222 favorite on the moneyline, while Northwestern is a +1100 underdog.

Penn State vs. Northwestern Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Penn State 38.6 28 17.8 29 53.1 5 Northwestern 23.6 100 17.0 25 46.3 5

Penn State vs. Northwestern Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Stadium: West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium

