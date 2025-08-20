2025 Penn State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

On Nov. 1, the No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions play Ohio State, a matchup that projects as one of the Nittany Lions' most challenging of the season. The rest of their college football schedule can be seen in the piece below.

Penn State 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Nevada Aug. 30 - Nittany Lions (-44.5) 57.5 2 Florida International Sept. 6 - - - 3 Villanova Sept. 13 - - - 5 Oregon Sept. 27 - Nittany Lions (-6.5) 52.5 6 @ UCLA Oct. 4 - - - 7 Northwestern Oct. 11 - - - 8 @ Iowa Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Penn State 2025 Schedule Insights

Based on opponents' combined win total last year (84), Penn State has the 22nd-hardest schedule in college football.

In terms of toughness, using their opponents' projected win total this season, the Nittany Lions will be playing the 47th-ranked schedule this year.

Penn State is playing the 11th-toughest conference schedule this season (based on its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last year).

The Nittany Lions' schedule in 2025 includes six returning teams who played in a bowl game.

Penn State's schedule has seven games against teams that finished over .500 in 2024 (four against teams with nine or more victories and one against a squad that accumulated less than four wins).

Penn State Betting Insights (2024)

Penn State won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.

Nittany Lions games hit the over seven out of 16 times last season.

Penn State was favored on the moneyline 12 total times last season. They finished 11-1 in those games.

