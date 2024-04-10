Penguins vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

On Thursday in the NHL, the Pittsburgh Penguins are playing the Detroit Red Wings.

Penguins vs Red Wings Game Info

Pittsburgh Penguins (36-30-12) vs. Detroit Red Wings (38-32-8)

Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024

Thursday, April 11, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+, BSDET, and SportsNet PT

Penguins vs Red Wings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Penguins (-156) Red Wings (+130) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Penguins win (55.8%)

Penguins vs Red Wings Spread

The Penguins are 1.5-goal favorites against the Red Wings. The Penguins are +162 to cover the spread, and the Red Wings are -196.

Penguins vs Red Wings Over/Under

Penguins versus Red Wings, on April 11, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Penguins vs Red Wings Moneyline