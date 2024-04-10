Penguins vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11
On Thursday in the NHL, the Pittsburgh Penguins are playing the Detroit Red Wings.
Penguins vs Red Wings Game Info
- Pittsburgh Penguins (36-30-12) vs. Detroit Red Wings (38-32-8)
- Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+, BSDET, and SportsNet PT
Penguins vs Red Wings Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Penguins (-156)
|Red Wings (+130)
|6.5
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Penguins win (55.8%)
Penguins vs Red Wings Spread
- The Penguins are 1.5-goal favorites against the Red Wings. The Penguins are +162 to cover the spread, and the Red Wings are -196.
Penguins vs Red Wings Over/Under
- Penguins versus Red Wings, on April 11, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +102 and the under -124.
Penguins vs Red Wings Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Penguins vs. Red Wings reveal Pittsburgh as the favorite (-156) and Detroit as the underdog (+130) on the road.