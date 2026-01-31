NHL
Penguins vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31
In NHL action on Saturday, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the New York Rangers.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Penguins vs Rangers Game Info
- Pittsburgh Penguins (27-14-11) vs. New York Rangers (22-27-6)
- Date: Saturday, January 31, 2026
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ABC
Penguins vs Rangers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Penguins (-194)
|Rangers (+160)
|6.5
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Penguins win (74.9%)
Penguins vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Rangers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Rangers are -150 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are +122.
Penguins vs Rangers Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Penguins-Rangers on Jan. 31, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.
Penguins vs Rangers Moneyline
- The Penguins vs Rangers moneyline has Pittsburgh as a -194 favorite, while New York is a +160 underdog on the road.