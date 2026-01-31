Penguins vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31

In NHL action on Saturday, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the New York Rangers.

Penguins vs Rangers Game Info

Pittsburgh Penguins (27-14-11) vs. New York Rangers (22-27-6)

Date: Saturday, January 31, 2026

Saturday, January 31, 2026 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: ABC

Penguins vs Rangers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Penguins (-194) Rangers (+160) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Penguins win (74.9%)

Penguins vs Rangers Puck Line

The Rangers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Rangers are -150 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are +122.

Penguins vs Rangers Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Penguins-Rangers on Jan. 31, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.

Penguins vs Rangers Moneyline

The Penguins vs Rangers moneyline has Pittsburgh as a -194 favorite, while New York is a +160 underdog on the road.

