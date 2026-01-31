FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Super Bowl

Explore Australian Open

    Explore FanDuel Promos

    Explore Email Sign-Up

    More

    Logo
    START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
    Player Image
    SportsBookLogo
    Chevrons Texture
    NHL

    Penguins vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31

    Data Skrive
    Data Skrive

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Penguins vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31

    In NHL action on Saturday, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the New York Rangers.

    Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

    Penguins vs Rangers Game Info

    • Pittsburgh Penguins (27-14-11) vs. New York Rangers (22-27-6)
    • Date: Saturday, January 31, 2026
    • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
    • Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
    • Coverage: ABC

    Penguins vs Rangers Odds

    All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Penguins (-194)Rangers (+160)6.5Penguins (-1.5)

    Penguins vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

    All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

    • Prediction: Penguins win (74.9%)

    Penguins vs Rangers Puck Line

    • The Rangers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Rangers are -150 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are +122.

    Penguins vs Rangers Over/Under

    • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Penguins-Rangers on Jan. 31, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.

    Penguins vs Rangers Moneyline

    • The Penguins vs Rangers moneyline has Pittsburgh as a -194 favorite, while New York is a +160 underdog on the road.

    Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Want more stories like this?

    Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

    Newsletter Signup
    Newsletter Signup